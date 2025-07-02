A la Carte: Bike themed bakery, Bread Head’s big sandwiches among summer openings

by Richard Foss

Openings Galore: Summer is here, and with it a variety of new dining options. Bread Head is best positioned for the tourist trade thanks to their position on a high traffic section of Manhattan Avenue, as well as the fact that focaccia sandwiches are good, portable beach food. The sandwiches are huge – a half order is a full meal for most people. I’m planning to visit soon because it’s the only place in town to get a muffaletta, New Orleans’s contribution to the sandwich world (1129 Manhattan Ave., MB)… Yellow Jersey Patisserie in Hermosa is also a block from the sand. Croissants and pastries will be coming across the counter starting this Saturday, July 5. They’re only open on weekends now, but plan to expand their schedule later this month (133 Hermosa Ave. HB)… A little further from the water, Sora Sushi just opened in the former Aka Sushi location at Aviation and Prospect. Aka offers ramen and rice bowls, but the focus at Sora is on the fish – there are a few token noodle and tempura items, but that’s not what you come here for. The place has been freshened up and is now brighter and more welcoming (1121 Aviation, HB)… The Butchery just opened at the corner of PCH and Artesia, and while their superb meat attracts most attention, they’re a restaurant too. I had an excellent pastrami sandwich and browsed their extensive gourmet grocery and deli section before picking up some pork chops and sausage for a family dinner (1121 Artesia, MB)… Another grocery store also opened at the opposite end of Manhattan Beach – Erewhon’s store in the former Mother’s Market/Fresh and Easy location on Rosecrans. I was very impressed by the selection at the one in Culver City, and look forward to seeing how this one compares with it (1700 Rosecrans, MB)… And as far from the beach as I’m going with openings in this edition, the former The End bar in West Torrance is now Mom Said Yes, specializing in pizza, burgers, and wings with live music and comedy (4525 Calle Mayor, Torrance)…

And Two Closings: Ayan lasted less than a year, an unfortunate end to a restaurant with an interesting and adventurous concept. Their Mongolian fusion was intriguing, though there were continuing problems with service and a poorly designed menu. As recently as a week before they closed, they had announced plans to roll out a prix fixe menu, but something must have happened to scuttle that plan… The Black Angus in Torrance closed last month too, the passing of a local landmark. This restaurant was in business for almost 50 years and was popular with a mostly older clientele. Thousands of birthday and anniversary dinners were held there. The land will be redeveloped, but the new project details have not been announced…

Coming Attractions: Burger and breakfast purveyor Great White has announced their Manhattan Beach location will be opening soon, and if they do, it will be a fast turnaround from the former Pitfire Pizza. They’d be an anomaly, because there are multiple inexplicably delayed projects around our area– El Amigo Hacienda on Inglewood Avenue planned to open over a year ago, and Cake & Bake and Montauk are both at least two months behind schedule after sending out press releases that promised they’d be serving soon. All three have gone quiet when asked about their ETA. There are many headwinds in the industry right now due to economic uncertainty that has caused many people to reduce spending, plus the usual woes involving delayed permits due to short-staffed city and county departments. To add to this, almost all restaurants are having trouble finding and keeping staff despite having increased wages to conform with the new laws. We will have to just be patient and hope they’ll work it out soon…

First looks: The Beach Cities have two new Italian restaurants with very different styles. I visited both recently. LoZio Osteria opened in the former Pura Vita with an uncomplicated menu of Southern Italian specialties. Chef Marco Aromatario is from the Naples region and produces pizzas that are very much with that tradition. His restaurant has a lively rear patio that is popular with families, and the prices are commendably moderate (320 S. Catalina, RB). Stecca moved into the former Sosta with an altogether more upscale concept, serving the cuisine of Genoa and Lombardy, by the border with France. Their homemade sausage is excellent, and pastas are fresh and silky. The stylish spot feels very Italian, and seems a good choice for a date night (439 Pier Ave., HB).

Event Alerts: As usual in early summer, there aren’t many – we’ll see the calendar fill up again in fall. Ryla brings back their goofy Throwback Brunch on July 6, featuring an ‘80s theme in the food and music. They invite guests to wear appropriate costumes, and the best will win a gift card for a future experience there. Reservations recommended on Open Table… The Chart House hosts a five-course Rioja dinner on July 17, with Spanish-style dishes to match the wine. It’s $139 inclusive and looks delicious – menu and reservation link are on their website at chart-house.com…

And In Closing: If you know a restaurant opening I might’ve missed, a culinary event that should be covered, or just about anything related to food that I should know about, please send the information my way. I’m at richard@richardfoss.com. And as long as you’re on the internet, check out past restaurant reviews on our website at easyreadernews.com/restaurants.