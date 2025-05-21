A La Carte: Michelin in our midst, benvenuto Stecca 

by Richard Foss

A Singular Honor: It is very, very rare for the Michelin Guide to add restaurants that have been open for less than a year, but they made an exception for Vinfolk in Hermosa. This is a rare honor, and congratulations are due to the kitchen and service staff who make this one of the South Bay’s peak experiences…

Openings: Things are brighter for two new businesses in Hermosa. Surfer Girl opened in the Sea Sprite, with big windows and outdoor service to take advantage of the great ocean view. The interior is neat and modern in seafoam green and wood, and it’s a pleasant, spacious environment. They’re serving a limited menu of pastas, grills, and sandwiches while getting up to speed (1016 The Strand, HB)… Stecca Taverna has opened in the former Sosta in Hermosa, and while one Italian restaurant replaced another, the menu reflects a very different regional culture. They offer the cuisine of Piedmont and Liguria, the French border area that goes from the sea at Genoa to the heart of the Italian alps. The French influence and the extensive use of dairy and beef make this an attractive cuisine, but it isn’t well-known because relatively few people from this region migrated to America. They’re open for dinner only at this time (439 Pier Avenue, HB)…

A meaty puzzle solved: I was confused by the name of a new restaurant in Manhattan Beach called Smashed Wagyu Pasta. Why would anyone smash pasta, or was the cow itself being smashed? A call resolved the reason – the owner is particularly proud of their wagyu meatballs. Those are probably ground rather than smashed, but this name is more attention-getting. The small restaurant offers take-out or dine in, and also serves chicken in pastas and sandwiches (314 Rosecrans Ave).

Near but not on the hill: A new branch of Mama D’s is open in Torrance, though you might not realize that because it’s called Mama D’s Rolling Hills. Why, you might ask? Because it’s in the Rolling Hills Plaza shopping center, which doesn’t have any actual border with that upscale enclave, despite the name. The menu features the same Italian-American classics as their Hermosa location, but with easier parking…

Don’t Panic: I was shocked when I saw the “For Lease” sign in the window of Beach Pizza on Highland – had the local stalwart closed? I called and an employee sheepishly said that they had been getting a lot of calls about that – if you read the sign, it actually announces that an adjacent apartment is for rent…

Coming attractions: Work is underway at the former Manhattan House, which is to become Toranj Persian restaurant. This will be the first Persian restaurant in Manhattan Beach since The Shah closed in the 1970s, so it’s another food culture represented locally. The original location in Westwood gets high marks for quality and authenticity, a good sign… I have never met the owner of the bakery that is replacing Hermosa Pie & Cake Company, but I assume they are cyclists. They have named the place the Yellow Jersey Patisserie, a reference to the distinctive garment worn by the leader of each stage in the Tour de France multi-day race. This gives us a big hint about the baking style to come, but no word yet on how soon they’ll open… On Rosecrans, hiring signs are up at the former Mother’s Market, soon to become Erewhon. They’re moving groceries in now, which indicates that they’ll be open soon… Things are moving somewhat slower at the GrubHaus project on Artesia, which was projected to open this year. Don’t get in line for a burger now, because they won’t be serving until spring of 2026…

A hoax unmasked: A rumor spread on Facebook that a Mexican-themed sports bar called Ojos Locos is going to open at the corner of Artesia and Hawthorne. It is not – the picture of a sign going up on the former vitamin store was digitally manipulated. When renovations are finished, it’s going to be a gourmet meat store and sandwich shop called The Butchery…

Event alerts: If you’re reading this on May 22, the day our issue comes out, you might be able to get a seat at the Daou wine dinner at The Chart House. Five courses with wine is $125 inclusive – reserve on the Events tab at chart-house.com… Fritto Misto rarely hosts wine dinners, but they’ll be welcoming wine expert Peter Kerr and winemaker Katja Newman for a dinner featuring La Cienega Vineyards on June 12. The price is $89 plus tax and tip, about $125. Call to reserve – 310-318-6098… The Chart House is where the action is again on June 19 when they host a Pinot Noir dinner with wines from Gran Moraine. Price is $140 inclusive – see the menu and reserve on their website… On the 20th the Portofino Inn hosts a “Culinary Summer Solstice” event featuring small bites and sips from various parts of the world. If you can’t make it to Stonehenge for their pagan celebrations of the day, this is your alternative – it’s $105 inclusive, and reservations are at hotelportofino.com…

And In Closing: If you know a restaurant opening I might’ve missed, a culinary event that should be covered, or just about anything related to food that I should know about, please send the information my way. I’m at richard@richardfoss.com. And as long as you’re on the internet, check out past restaurant reviews on our website at https://easyreadernews.com/restaurants/.

Coyote In Peril: After over 25 years in business, things are looking grim at Coyote Cantina. The restaurant is closed and an eviction notice is on the front door, a sad end for a place that was cutting edge Mexican fusion when they opened in 1999. I have heard that the owners are negotiating with the landlord to reopen, but once things get to this phase, that doesn’t happen often.