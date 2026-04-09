A La Carte: Ragin Rebrand, kava on hold, burrito turnaround, dining events 

by Richard Foss

Non-specific Cuisine: After 23 years of focusing on Cajun and Creole cuisine, the Ragin’ Cajun is no more. It lasted longer than most restaurants that hopped on the Cajun food bandwagon because it had better food and some fervent fans. In its place is the Redondo Beach Grill, which may hold on to that clientele because they serve some items from the old menu. It’s an interesting decision, the same management going from a very specific name and focus to one that is more generic. It’s sensible because many people thought everything at a Cajun place would be highly seasoned, even though there were many mild items…

Kava on hold: Redondo Beach had a kava bar for eleven days, and may have it back soon. The word about Chroma Kava Bar was just getting around when they suddenly closed, reportedly “due to a clerical error with Health Department paperwork.” For those not familiar with kava, it’s a mildly intoxicating drink from Polynesia with a slightly peppery and earthy flavor. I tried some at a Fijian festival a few years ago and found it enjoyable, though I was disconcerted when my tongue went numb after the first sip. I advise that the first time you try it, you should have a designated driver. Most people are just relaxed and talkative, but dizziness is not unknown…

Mexican Merry-go-round: The El Goloso Cantina in Hermosa never found a following, and has been replaced by another location of Mi Burrito. I enjoyed their original location in Redondo for excellent pozole and vividly flavored sauces, and hope they do well here. When I first saw that Goloso’s venture had closed I had a moment of sympathy for the new lessee who would have to figure out how to move the horse-drawn wagon that dominates the dining room, but with another Mexican place coming in, that won’t be necessary…

Fantastic on PCH: The new location of Eat Fantastic in Redondo may be open by the time you read this, and if you wonder where that is, you probably don’t drive down PCH often. Their sports-themed mural just south of the corner of Catalina is eye-catching, and has been a photo op for Dodger fans for months. The chain specializes in fast food made from fresh ingredients, and I’ve had good burgers and sandwiches at the one in El Segundo. A note to night owls – the drive-through will reportedly be open until 3 a.m., a rarity locally (701 North PCH, RB)…

Openings And Closings: There was a rumor that Copper Pot Indian restaurant has permanently closed – it is not. They were closed for a few days but have reopened… The news is not as good down the road at Serendipity, which is deceased. Despite some good menu items, the restaurant’s dining-hall ambiance, eccentric selection, and slow service doomed it. No word on who is going to take over. Large restaurants like this have expensive rent and need a high-turnover cuisine… dare we hope for a dim sum palace to replace it?… The South Bay’s only Spanish restaurant, Gabi James, has announced their last day of service will be on April 23. It’s a sad end to 13 years of excellent hospitality, but is not entirely a surprise. For whatever reason, the once bustling place has had a sparse crowd lately… On the plus side of the ledger, the folks at Coyote Cantina plan to open this month, if inspections go well. Here’s hoping, because they evidently had many hassles due to deferred maintenance by previous tenants… Down at the Redondo Pier, Deep End Live is in process. The concert-venue-with-food is under the pier, and will be bringing in meals due to the difficult logistics of putting a kitchen in their space. They have already done test runs with friends and family, so should be announcing a date soon… Also soon to open is Local Kitchen, the American restaurant that replaced Sion’s by the Seahorse Motel in Manhattan Beach. They have the hiring sign out, which is a sure sign…

Women don’t Count?… Many sports bars offered special deals during the March Madness basketball tournament, but one did not make friends with theirs. Rebel Republic offered a special menu “during live NCAA games,” but when people tried to order from it during the women’s final, they were told by a female server women’s games don’t count…

Event Alerts! On April 14, Bluewater Grill will host a “Taste of New Orleans” as part of their Tuesday Tasting series. They will offer New Orleans shrimp, seafood gumbo and two glasses of wine for $55 plus tax & tip. The next day, April 15, they offer a special for tax day — selected cocktails for $10.40 each. Reserve for either at (310) 318-3474… Radici will host their next wine dinner on Sunday, April 19. Featuring four courses of wine paired with Italian specialties for $115 plus tax & tip, about $140. Reserve on Open Table… On April 23, Fogo de Chao pairs jumbo lump crabcakes and an assortment of roasted meats and sides with selections from Vik Winery, including a red blend from 2021 that was voted the best in the world. Does your palate agree with the experts? It will cost you $119 inclusive to find out – book at Open Table… If you prefer an ocean view for your wine dinner, head to Kincaid’s in Redondo that evening,- They’re offering five courses paired with Willamette Valley wines. The plates include shrimp and avocado blini, lobster tail Milanese, gnocchi, and a steak for $125 inclusive. Reserve on Eventbrite, and do it soon — there are only a few seats left as I write this…

Odds And Ends: Fishing With Dynamite celebrated its 13th anniversary with a wine dinner that sold out almost immediately. It’s a testament to the popularity of this Manhattan Beach destination, and congratulations are due to them. A more humble seafood spot has a bigger anniversary coming up, as Captain Kidd’s celebrates 50 years in 2026. You have a few months to figure out how to celebrate, because the big day isn’t until August 22… And I like letting readers know about great dining deals, so I have to mention the three-course dinners at Hermosa’s Radici for a mere $40. On Thursdays only, three Italian classics are offered at a substantial discount – check their website for the full menu… And Tiki Kai will open for weekend brunch beginning April 11, featuring short rib hash, island pancakes with bananas and macadamia nuts, and other delights. No Hawaiian plate lunch, though — I’m disappointed…

And In Closing: If you know a restaurant opening I might’ve missed, a culinary event that should be covered, or just about anything related to food that I should know about, please send the information my way. I’m at richard@richardfoss.com. And as long as you’re on the internet, check out past restaurant reviews on our website at easyreadernews.com/restaurants/.