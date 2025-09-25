Log In
Subscribe Now
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Advertisement

About Town Hermosa Beach

Oktoberfest returns to downtown Hermosa Beach Saturday, September 28 with stein holding, chicken dance and costume contests. Plus craft beers, and live music. Noon to 7 p.m.  Photo by Ralph Doyle 

Prost to Hermosa Oktoberfest

Dust off your lederhosen and dirndls! Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce will host their 3rd annual Locale 90254 Oktoberfest fundraiser on Saturday, September 27, 12-7 p.m. throughout downtown Hermosa Beach. This 200 year Bavarian tradition makes its way beachside and will feature carnival rides, traditional music, food vendors, themed contests, and of course, a delicious beer garden. Pre-sale tickets for entrance into the Beer Garden are $10 and can be purchased at the Chamber’s office (120 Pier Avenue) on Friday, September 26, from 12-6 p.m. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the main entrance gate on the day of the event.

32 Miles wins documentary award

The newest documentary, “32 Miles” from Black Line in partnership with South Bay Boardriders Club won Best Television Documentary at the Silicon Beach Film Festival earlier this month. The film explores the participants and organizers of the Catalina Classic Paddleboard Race, a 32 mile paddleboard race from Catalina Island to the Manhattan Beach Pier. “32 Miles captures the essence of perseverance in the face of adversity. Whether battling the unforgiving waters or bureaucratic red tape, the protagonists of this documentary demonstrate the power of passion, teamwork, and sheer determination to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges,” the film’s description states. The film will have additional screenings at the upcoming Catalina Film Festival on September 28, and Dana Point Film Festival TBD October 9-12. The documentary is available to view on Black Line Logo’s YouTube channel. 

Share it :
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Stay informed—get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shorts

Advertisement

Sections

Useful Links

Company

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
Copyright © 2025 Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine, All rights reserved.
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube