About Town Hermosa Beach

Prost to Hermosa Oktoberfest

Dust off your lederhosen and dirndls! Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce will host their 3rd annual Locale 90254 Oktoberfest fundraiser on Saturday, September 27, 12-7 p.m. throughout downtown Hermosa Beach. This 200 year Bavarian tradition makes its way beachside and will feature carnival rides, traditional music, food vendors, themed contests, and of course, a delicious beer garden. Pre-sale tickets for entrance into the Beer Garden are $10 and can be purchased at the Chamber’s office (120 Pier Avenue) on Friday, September 26, from 12-6 p.m. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the main entrance gate on the day of the event.

32 Miles wins documentary award

The newest documentary, “32 Miles” from Black Line in partnership with South Bay Boardriders Club won Best Television Documentary at the Silicon Beach Film Festival earlier this month. The film explores the participants and organizers of the Catalina Classic Paddleboard Race, a 32 mile paddleboard race from Catalina Island to the Manhattan Beach Pier. “32 Miles captures the essence of perseverance in the face of adversity. Whether battling the unforgiving waters or bureaucratic red tape, the protagonists of this documentary demonstrate the power of passion, teamwork, and sheer determination to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges,” the film’s description states. The film will have additional screenings at the upcoming Catalina Film Festival on September 28, and Dana Point Film Festival TBD October 9-12. The documentary is available to view on Black Line Logo’s YouTube channel.