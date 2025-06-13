About Town Redondo: Extended smoke shop ban, Juneteenth, new Chamber CEO

City council extends smoke shop ban

The Redondo Beach city council voted Tuesday to extend the temporary moratorium on new smoke shops by 10 months and 15 days.

The original, 45-day ban began May 6. City staff recommended the extension as they work on an ordinance with stricter rules for future smoke shops in Redondo Beach.

The ordinance is set to go before the planning commission July 17.

During a June 10 city council discussion, Mayor Jim Light asked if the council could delay a final vote to October to get input from the city’s youth council. Councilmember Paige Kaluderovic concurred with the idea, but did not want to “slow things down.”

In public comment, District 4 resident Jim Mueller, asked, “Where is the planning department? It seems the city council has to pass an ordinance for all of the things the planning department has failed to do, especially on Artesia Boulevard.”

Councilman Brad Waller moved to adopt the 10-month extension, with a second by Chadwick Castle. The new moratorium was approved unanimously.

City Juneteenth event Saturday at noon

Redondo Beach will hold a Juneteenth Celebration Saturday, June 14, from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Civic Center/Redondo Beach Main Library, alongside the Library’s Reading Program Kickoff.

Featured at Juneteenth will be carnival games, activity and community booths, local artists and food trucks.

Santos named new head of Chamber of Commerce

Mara Santos, a 16-year employee of the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce, is its new president/CEO, effective June 1, succeeding Dominik Knoll.

The Chamber considered internal and external candidates for the job, including Chamber employees and boardmembers.

“The committee felt it was important to retain the continuity of our Chamber and select someone who knows the internal workings of both our Chamber and our community,” said Don Ford, chair of the selection committee. “We believe Mara will be an effective leader who can build on her many years of experience and relationships here.”

Ford is the incoming chair of the board, beginning July 1.

Santos first started at the Chamber in 2009, most recently serving as vice president. She has worked in membership attraction and retention, as well as on Chamber marketing projects and communications.

Her affiliations include Rotary International, Redondo Beach Roundtable, South Bay Association of Chambers of Commerce, International Surf Festival and Kiwanis International.

“Mara’s connections within Redondo Beach run deep, and we know she will continue to rely on her years of experience to move the Chamber forward,” said current board chair Bibi Goldstein.

Previous CEO/president Knoll served for six years, announcing at his resignation last year that he and his family intend to move back to his native Italy.

The Redondo Chamber of Commerce represents more than 400 businesses, working to promote the local economy and connect member businesses to each other.

Founded in 1907, the Chamber’s signature event each year is the Super Bowl Sunday 10k/5k, now in its 47th year. ER