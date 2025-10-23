About Town Redondo: Fifth Knob Hill tourney, Skate the Coast, BCHD strategy

Knob Hill volleyball tournament Saturday

The fifth Annual Knob Hill Classic volleyball tournament returns to Redondo Beach Saturday, Oct. 25.

Local residents Freddie Harb and Jeno Sario created the event to showcase and elevate volleyball in South Redondo Beach.

What began as a grassroots tournament has grown in size, reputation, and community support each year.

“The Knob Hill Classic has always been about more than just volleyball,” said co-founder Harb. “It’s about building community, bringing people together, and giving South Redondo the recognition it deserves in the sport.”

The 4-on-4 format, with one female on the court at all times, runs from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The full slate of 16 teams has been filled.

18th “Skate the Coast” breast cancer benefit Saturday

Boarding for Breast Cancer holds its 18th annual “Skate the Coast” Oct. 26, a fifteen-mile skate, bike and roll from the Santa Monica Pier to Dive N’ Surf in Redondo Beach. The event begins at 9 a.m. at Dive N’ Surf where participants will load into shuttles to the Santa Monica Pier.

The outing is for “anyone on wheels of all ages and abilities.” It aims to raise $75,000 to support breast cancer education, prevention and survivorship programs.

The finish is at 1 p.m. at Dive N’ Surf, followed by a party until 4 p.m.

BCHD half-yearly strategic development next week

Beach Cities Health District will hold its bi-annual Strategic Development half-day meeting Friday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at AdventurePlex in Manhattan Beach.

The meeting, to include the BCHD board, staff, volunteers and community members will feature a review of the three top proposals to redevelop the old South Bay Hospital site and its parking lot in Redondo Beach.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend. AdventurePlex is located at 1701 Marine Avenue. A registration link for the meeting may be found at https://bchd.org/public- information/board-meetings- agenda/ ER