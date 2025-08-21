Alta Vista Park pickleball passes noise study in Redondo Beach, courts to go in

by Garth Meyer Pickleball has been cleared for entry at Alta Vista Park. Four courts will be striped on Court 1 of the tennis facility, approved by the Redondo Beach city council Aug. 12 after they took in the results of a sound study. Run by Yorke Engineering, the study was commissioned after residents of South Juanita Avenue – above the hill along the park – expressed concerns about the plastic-balls-hitting-graphite sound as a nuisance. Yorke and the city’s community service
Well, the people adjacent got screwed. That noise is NASTY and isn’t measured by in the noise studies. If somebody poked you with a toothpick once an hour, it would be a tiny, tiny part of your overall day. But is would sound like peckerball none-the-less.