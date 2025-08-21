Alta Vista Park pickleball passes noise study in Redondo Beach, courts to go in

To enjoy full access to this article, please take a moment to Subscribe or Log In to your account.

by Garth Meyer Pickleball has been cleared for entry at Alta Vista Park. Four courts will be striped on Court 1 of the tennis facility, approved by the Redondo Beach city council Aug. 12 after they took in the results of a sound study. Run by Yorke Engineering, the study was commissioned after residents of South Juanita Avenue – above the hill along the park – expressed concerns about the plastic-balls-hitting-graphite sound as a nuisance. Yorke and the city’s community service