American eats celebrated, omakase popup pops up again, wine dinners, and other dining news

Local Becomes Local: Almost six years after previous tenant Sion’s closed after a kitchen fire, Local Kitchen is serving next to the Seahorse Motel on PCH in Manhattan Beach. It’s an offshoot of an Torrance restaurant with a significant difference indicated by their tagline. The one in Torrance is branded as “The American Tavern”, while Manhattan Beach is referred to as “The American Diner”. The difference is more in the architecture of the space than in the menu, though the Manhattan Beach location does not serve the cocktails that are a draw at the original. What they both have in common is massive portion sizes at relatively modest prices, and that has already made them a family destination. On a recent visit there were parents with kids at almost every table (235 N. Sepulveda Blvd, MB)…

Small Restaurant, Big Demand: The South Bay seems to have an endless hunger for Chinese food, as evidenced by the crowd waiting to dine at China Yi a week after they opened. This small spot near Jon’s Market on 190th was obviously unprepared for the onslaught of customers, and servers apologized for delays caused by an overloaded kitchen. Our selection of Hong Kong standards showed promise, and I plan to return once they have settled in (4860 W. 190th, Torrance)… I also tried another Torrance restaurant called Spicy Chinese Kitchen, which specializes in Hunan and Sichuan-style cuisine. I must say that the name is accurate, because one item we ordered, ground pork with pickled string beans, was so peppery that we couldn’t eat it, and that is a rare occurrence. There were some delicious things happening under all that heat, but after a few bites my lips were burning. Spice hounds will find much to love here, and if you order carefully then you can get mild items too. Note that if your server warns that something is spicy, believe them (1585 Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance)…

Ordinary Yet Fantastic…The mural on the side of Eat Fantastic next to their drive through has been drawing attention for a while, making this this a local attraction even before they opened. There’s nothing as eye-catching on the menu – this chain’s secret is just well-made burgers, chicken sandwiches, and other fast food. They must be doing something right, because the chain is steadily expanding – there are seven now, and two more on the way. I haven’t visited this one yet, but will the next time a burger craving hits. A word to those who might be calling for a take-out order – don’t. The number on their website has a typo, and the person who gets those calls has enough people trying to order sandwiches already (701 N. PCH, Redondo)…

Coming Attractions: The omakase sushi bar popup that served at Martha’s in Hermosa was so popular that the owner decided to find a permanent location in the Beach cities. They found one – the former location of Slay Hermosa, which long-timers will remember as the original El Gringo. The oddly-shaped restaurant just down the hill from Five Corners is an intimate space that should suit this concept well. The name will remain “Sushi | Bar”, which means it will be difficult to find on the internet, but that evidently has not been a problem in the past. An opening is planned in late May (2620 Hermosa Ave, HB)… Unico Tokyo Pasta is opening a second location in El Segundo in the former Chef Hannes. This will give a three block section of Main Street four Japanese restaurants, a substantial concentration in a place that is more often compared to Mayberry than Tokyo…

First Look: The former Ragin Cajun has become the Redondo Beach Grill under the same management, and the formerly hokey interior is now minimalist and painted a cool sea green. It’s a pleasant but somewhat anonymous space in which to have American favorites, a few Mexican items, and a few of the old Ragin Cajun specialties. The fried chicken is still there and still good, though without the spicy Louisiana seasoning, and shrimp fettuccine was a generous portion and well made. Prices are family-friendly, with most entrees below $30…

Chicken Shack Saved!: Locals mobilized to spread the news about the plight of the Chicken Shack on Aviation, whose frontage was blocked by street repairs for over ten weeks. The construction is finally over, but they took quite a financial hit while it was happening, and they rather hope people will stop in. Haven’t seen the place? Just look for the giant chicken head on top of the bright yellow car on the Aviation curve, and stop in for Peruvian food and of course, roast chicken…

Event Alerts: On Thursday, May 7, you are welcomed to MB Post for their 15th anniversary dinner, four-courses of favorites from their menu for a surprisingly modest $115 per person – wine pairing is an additional $45. Reserve on Open Table… Also happening that evening is a Tomahawk & Tequila event at Bar Fogo in Fogo de Chao on Rosecrans. $45 gets you two pours of premium tequilas or a Citrus Flame cocktail, along with bar bites and tastings of dry aged tomahawk ribeye. Reserve on Open Table… In case the Beach Cities didn’t already have amazing pizza options, Attagirl will serve them – but only on May 14th. and only at lunch. It’s a pop-up with Fat Lip Pizza, which I have never heard of before, but they must be good because the folks at Attagirl think highly of them. Stop in between noon and 3 PM and find out whether you agree… On May 28th those who appreciate Japanese whiskies will congregate at Porterhouse in El Segundo for their event with products by Suntory. Five courses with premium whiskies and cocktails is $150 per person plus tax & tip, about $167. Reserve on Open Table… If you’re not a whisky drinker, head for the Chart House and enjoy five courses with wines from Duckhorn for $135 – and that includes tax and tip! Reserve on Eventbrite…

Odds And Ends: Covinten, the little bakery café on 14th Street by the corner of Hermosa Avenue, is now open for French-inspired dinners by candlelight. The menu is short but intriguing and based on modern bistro ideas. No wine yet, but you may bring your own… Just around the corner, Ryla is now offering bento boxes for takeout meals, with 14 different entrees flanked with a variety of sides and salads. Prices range from $16 for the teriyaki fried tofu as a protein to $64 for the deluxe nigiri. They’re available on an individual basis or en masse for catered lunches. In the announcement, Ryla teased that they’ll soon be extending their daytime hours, so soon you might be able to get them for lunch… Uncorked is inviting locals to take a field trip to sip rose wines and watch polo in Pacific Palisades on June 13th. I have only seen a game once in my life, and it was a remarkable afternoon of trained humans and horses expertly maneuvering to whack a small ball with a mallet. There are a variety of ticket prices depending on whether you drive or take the shuttle from Uncorked – see “Sips & Saddles” on Eventbrite for more details… And after decades of hosting wine dinners and other seafood-oriented events, the folks at Bluewater Grill are releasing a cookbook. If you’d like a copy, you can get it at the usual bookstores or at the restaurant at King Harbor the next time you stop in…