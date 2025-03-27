Ask Dr. Allen: An island in your future

Planning enjoyable things to look forward to is one way to put a sense of anticipation and excitement into your life. Some people think of this as building islands of rest, recreation, or fun. These are islands to look forward to so the future doesn’t seem so routine.

We all need to have ‘Islands’ in our schedule. The island may be a place we go to for a night or weekend, or an inspiring location to visit. Or a night or weekend away or trip to a faraway place.

Day by day, we reflect on how good it will be to be there. The anticipation releases exciting and hopeful chemicals in our brains. We go there mentally in anticipation.

It lifts us from our daily routines and the things that are difficult in our lives here.

Thinking of your island is not avoiding reality or responsibility. It is allowing ourselves to imagine enjoyment, which is healthy. Our minds can get stuck in the negatives of our lives. The mundane can dominate our consciousness and create a boring outlook. We need to not only find things in our daily schedules that can motivate us to be mentally healthy and physically well. But also things we can look forward to.

A getaway, even if it’s just for a day, can put us in a positive and hopeful mental state.

The islands don’t need to be extravagant. They can be things like: Going out to eat., visiting an old friend, a special date with your partner, going to a play or concert, attending a sporting event, visiting relatives, taking a day off work, and going out of town for a 3-day weekend.

Your motivation to go somewhere else will increase momentum. You can begin to put into your schedule monthly, quarterly and annual “islands.”.

In actuality, this reflects a balanced lifestyle that includes a healthy physical activity, building relationships with significant people, and hobbies that keep our passion developing.

So where would you like to go? Maybe it’s a place you used to visit and enjoy but haven’t been to in a long time. Even if it’s just a few hours, that works. Start small and go somewhere interesting for a few hours and build out your schedule from there.

Dr Greg Allen is a therapist practicing in Palos Verdes and San Pedro. He is also Founder and Director of 2 Non-Profit Youth organizations. Freedom4U (freedomcommunity.com) and Hearts Respond (heartsrespond.com). These organizations identify, develop and release the passion and purpose in youth, thereby reducing risky lifestyles. Programs focus on creative arts, life skills, leadership and service learning. Pen