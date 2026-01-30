Baywatch Community Calendar 1-29-26

Spotlight:

Thursday, January 29

After Hours: We Got Power!

Punk Rock Tales from the South Bay Panel. Celebrate Hermosa Beach’s hardcore punk rock of the ’80s with a panel of punk luminaries. Authors David Markey and Jordan Schwartz’s We Got Power! Hardcore Punk Scenes from 1980s Southern California, published by Bazillion Points in 2012, documents the early Los Angeles hardcore punk scene through photos, essays, reprints of their influential “We Got Power!” Fanzine, and writings and photos of South Bay Punk Bands. David Markey and Jordan Schwartz will be joined by punk icons Dez Cadena and Janet Housden, who contributed to the book, for what is sure to be an unforgettable discussion moderated by Kevin Salk. 6 – 8 p.m. Hermosa Beach Museum, 710 Pier Ave. Tickets: hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org/events.

Saturday, January 31

Mira Costa’s Rugby Annual Breakfast Fundraiser

Enjoy a fresh breakfast and support Costa Rugby, a winning combination. This delicious tradition serves up a hearty pancake breakfast and a morning of girls’ 7’s rugby action. It’s a perfect family-friendly event with plenty of food, community spirit, and incredible rugby performances. So grab your friends and family to watch a rugby match (or two) while you enjoy a home cooked meal. Pancakes, bacon, juice, and coffee. $15 per person. 9 – 11 a.m. Waller Stadium, 501 S. Peck Ave, Manhattan Beach. Tickets and info: mbxfoundation.org/booster-clubs/rugby-boys/rugby-pancake-annual-breakfast-1-31-26.

ICE Protest, Torrance

Federal immigration enforcement agencies, including ICE & CBP, continue to incite violence against the American people. There have now been two killings in Minnesota, with no consequences for the agents who committed the violence. Join Indivisible South Bay to demand accountability, honor the lives lost, and make your voices heard- it’s time to start the work needed to dismantle ICE once and for all. 12 – 2 p.m. Hawthorne Blvd. and Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance. Sign up and more information about future events visit mobilize.us/s/6CmqsK.

Friday, January 30

New Year, New Voice: Self-Advocacy in Health Care – via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay free interactive workshop on self-advocacy in health care settings. Led by Dr. Priya Mitra of UCI Medical Center and Andrea Yoneda, RN, the program will address common scenarios such as exams, second opinions, interpreter requests, and accessing resources. 12 – 1 p.m. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Sports Luncheon

The South Bay Athletic Club luncheon will focus on the annual Lions All-Star High School Football Game with game chairman Pat Fresch and Mary Star High coach Tyler Sestich speaking. H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach. The weekly meetings are open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. The cost of lunch is $35.

Saturday, January 31

The 5th Annual El Porto Surf Contest

The El Porto Surf Contest returns to the sand with a renewed focus on local culture, neighborhood collaboration, and the people who make El Porto one of Southern California’s most popular surf breaks. Hosted by El Porto Surf Shop, the contest has grown into a neighborhood tradition, known for its grassroots spirit and broad community involvement. This year’s event features prizes and support from El Porto restaurants, cafés, yoga studios, hotels, and surf businesses, highlighting the interconnected local economy that defines the area. The contest is free and open to the public, with heats running throughout the day and informal gatherings onshore. The fun starts at 7 a.m. Sign up at southbayboardriders.org/surf-series.

Bingo Brunch Fundraiser

Enjoy bingo over brunch at the Neptunian Woman’s Club, 10 a.m. $35/person. All proceeds support scholarships for Mira Costa High School students, so bring your friends and family for a fun time. Tickets: givebutter.com/nwcbingobrunch or at the door. Walk-ins welcome. 920 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach.

Public Art Walking Tour

Join the City of Manhattan Beach for a guided walking tour showcasing City commissioned artworks located throughout Downtown Manhattan Beach. This experience offers a unique opportunity to explore our vibrant public art collection and learn more about the creativity that enriches our community spaces. 4 p.m. Free to attend. Meet at Veterans Memorial, Veterans Parkway and 15th Street, Manhattan Beach. Wear comfortable walking shoes and expect slight inclines along the route.

Flowers, Seasons, and the Spirit of Chinese Painting

Join the Palos Verdes Library District for a talk by Sherry Shih to explore how plum blossom, orchid, bamboo, and chrysanthemum each embody unique cultural meanings and emotional qualities in Chinese art. Art appreciation, cultural storytelling, and light audience reflection to create a relaxing and engaging experience. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. No registration required. For more information on programs visit pvld.org.

Overcoming Anger, Mahamudra Kadampa

This day course will teach us how to apply practical methods in our daily life to reduce our anger and finally prevent it from arising at all. Enjoy inspiring teachings, guided meditations and the good company of others. 10 – 11 a.m. Mahamudra Kadampa Meditation Center, 500 6th Street, Hermosa Beach. $15. For a class schedule visit meditateinthesouthbay.org/overcoming-anger.

Together We Are __________, Resin

The First Annual Youth Art Showcase celebrating the creativity, voice, and vision of the next generation. Hosted at Resin in Hermosa Beach, this all-ages event features live performances of original music, artwork, and photography created by Gen A and Gen Z students and volunteers within the Indivisible Arts community. Free admission. 4 – 9 p.m. 618 Cypress Ave.., Hermosa Beach. For more information visit indivisiblearts.org.

Sunday, February 1

CT3 Polar Plunge, Manhattan Beach Pier

Join Mary and Chris Taylor for the 3rd annual CT3 Polar Plunge to help benefit the Friendship Foundation and the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation. The event will feature activities, giveaways, snacks, cocoa and entertainment for all attendees. 9 a.m. Manhattan Beach Pier. Register at ct3foundation.org/polarplunge. Questions? Contact Jamie at Jamiemikelich.ct3@gmail.com.

Edith Knox Young Artist Competition

Presented by the Peninsula Symphony. Five finalists under age 25 each perform a full concerto with piano accompaniment in front of a panel of judges. Winners are announced at the end of the show. Redondo Union High School Auditorium, 510 Vincent Street, Redondo Beach. For more information call (310) 544-0320 or visit pensym.org/Knox.htm.

Liturgy Lab, St. Francis Church

A new series of evening services designed to explore historic and alternative forms of the Eucharistic service. We will worship together, then gather for dinner and conversation to reflect, learn, and ask questions. 5 p.m. 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. All are welcome. Call for more info (310) 375-4617, or email: shelley.reece@stfrancispalosverdes.org.

Whale Fiesta, San Pedro

Celebrate the Pacific gray whale migration at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium with our life-size inflatable whale. A family day filled with games, arts and crafts, puppet shows, expert guest lectures and festive music. 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Free and open to all ages, registration not required.

Treasures of the World, Torrance

A Fun Day festival at the Torino Festival Plaza with dance, music, food, art, and merchandise vendors, showcasing talent and goods from around the world. Best of all, admission to the festival area is free. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Torino Festival Plaza Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The highlight will be a captivating cultural dance concert held at the James Armstrong Theatre at 3 p.m. For tickets to the dance concert call the box office at (310) 781-7171 or in person, online at torr-internet.choicecrm.net/dist/#/event-details/S0:E2815.

Miniature Train Rides, Torrance Park

Hop aboard the Southern California Live SSteamers miniature train ride at Wilson Park for one of the best family-friendly activities in the South Bay. Perfect for kids, parents, and train lovers of all ages, this unique attraction has been delighting the community for decades with its charming one-third scale trains. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Each ride takes you on a scenic loop through the park, offering kids a thrill and adults a dose of nostalgia. 2200 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Donations encouraged. For more information visit southerncalifornialivesteamers.org.

Bird Walk, PVP Land Conservancy

Where Sea Meets Sky: Coastal Birdlife Walk with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. Join expert Bob Shanman meeting in front of White Point Nature Education Center for a free bird walk with an experienced naturalist, binoculars provided. 9 a.m. 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. Free to attend. No RSVP required.

Monday, February 2

Young Cancer Survivorship Group – via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay offers a free online networking group for young adults diagnosed with cancer before their early 40s. Facilitated by Nadine Shoukry, LMFT, the group provides a supportive space to connect, share experiences and learn from others who are newly diagnosed, in treatment or post-treatment. 6 – 7:30 p.m. To join, visit CSCSouthBay.org and click the “Getting Started” button to attend a welcome orientation. For more information, contact Norma Gonzalez at Norma@CSCSouthBay.org or (310) 376-3550.

Team Taiko & Japanese Drum Care

Learn about Taiko and how to care for Taiko drums and bach (drumsticks) and how to make a practice drum. Make your own practice drum, bring a bucket (5-gallon or larger). All other supplies will be provided. If you have your own bachi or drum you would like to perform maintenance on, bring it with you. Open to all skill levels and abilities. 7 p.m. Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Register at grandvision.org.

South Bay Bridge Club, Lomita

Make new friends and Learn advanced Bridge Techniques from expert instructor John Jones every Monday. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. $15 per person. 24100 Narbonne Ave. #105, Lomita. For questions call (310) 325-7222 or visit bridgewebs.com/southbay/.

Tuesday, February 3

Community Nature Meditation

Join the Beach Cities Health District for a new Moai gentle 30-minute guided meditation for breathing/stretching experience in nature with music facilitated by Tatjana Pleus. This practice is designed to help participants slow down, reconnect with their senses and feel grounded through the healing energy of the outdoors. 10 – 11 a.m. Hopkins Wilderness Park, 1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach. Free to attend. No rsvp required.

Wednesday, February 4

Cupid Sweets, Lazy Acres

Join Chef Fernanda in making some sweet treats for your sweety. Brigadeiro Dois Amores (milk chocolate and white chocolate truffles), Dulce de Leche Petit Gateau with berries, and Romeo and Juliet Guava Fudge. The Chef will guide you step-by-step through each dish from beginning to completion. $65 per person. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. 2510 Pacific Coast Hwy., Hermosa Beach. Sign up at classes.lazyacres.com/classes/hermosa-beach.