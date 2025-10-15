Baywatch Community Calendar 10-16-25

Thursday, October 16

Manhattan Beach Pumpkin race kits

The Official Pumpkin Race kits are on sale now for the Pumpkin Race on Sunday, October 19. The kits are available at City Hall, Becker’s Bakery, Bella Beach, Culture Brewing, Drift Beach Club, MB Farmer’s Market, MBI Vintage, {pages} a bookstore, Shade Hotel, Tabula Rasa Essentials, and Waterleaf Interiors, all in Manhattan Beach. More information at manhattanbeach.gov/.

SB Bridge Club, Lomita

Come play with people with similar skills and experience. Earn ACBL points while making new friends and improving your bridge skills. 999’er game every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. 2401 Narbonne Ave. #105. For questions call (3100 325-7222 or visit southbaybridgeclub.com

Friday, October 17

Shooting Star by Steven Dietz, Redondo Beach

Through Sunday, November 2. Little Fish Theatre will stage Steven Dietz’s romantic dramedy about two former lovers stranded overnight in an airport during a snowstorm, exploring what might have been and what still might be. Tickets $22-$37, available at littlefishtheatre.org. Visit the website for showtimes. 514 N. Prospect Ave., Ste. L1, Redondo Beach.

Fiato Quartet, chamber music

South Bay Chamber Music Society presents Fiato Quartet. 8 p.m. Los Angeles Harbor College music department, recital hall, 1111 Figueroa Place. Free admission and free parking. Repeat show on Sunday, October 19 at 3 p.m. Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Dr., Rancho Palos Verdes. Visit sbcms.net for future shows and showtimes.

Stevie Ray Visited, Grand Annex

Guitar-shredding master Roby Duron leads a fiery blues tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan. Hear Pride and Joy, Crossfire, The House is Rockin’, Texas Flood and many more. 8 p.m. The Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Tickets: grandvision.org/event/stevie-ray-visited.

Sports luncheon

CIF Southern Section assistant commissioner Thom Simmons and Torrance football coach Raymond Carter will be the South Bay Athletic Club luncheon speakers. The SBAC meets at the H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach at noon. The weekly meeting is open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. The cost of lunch is $35.

LA’s Finest Group Exhibition and Artist, Walstory Gallery

Walstory Gallery’s upcoming group exhibition and public reception, “LA’s FINEST,” features eight of Los Angeles’s most innovative and celebrated contemporary artists. This exclusive event highlights a dynamic range of styles, from Neo-Expressionism and vibrant Pop Art to captivating Street Art and sophisticated mixed media. 6 – 8 p.m. 919 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. The public is invited to attend the free reception, meet the artists, and view their exceptional artwork. Walstory.com.

Saturday, October 18

Kiwanis Community Fair, Redondo Beach

Fun for all ages with free games and crafts. Live animal education show. Food and music. Free. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Anderson Park, 3007 Vail Ave., Redondo Beach. Bring a non-perishable food donation. Email redondokiwanis@gmail.com for questions.

ARt310, Hermosa Beach

A live and silent art auction presented by PSM Communication Arts that supports Indivisible Arts, a South Bay nonprofit dedicated to advancing mental health, well-being, consciousness, and creativity through its award-winning FundamentaLIFE Tools curriculum. 6 – 9 p.m. 422 Pacific Coast Hwy. Tickets: e.givesmart.com/events/KEt/.

Rocktober, Gallery of Hermosa

Group Art Show Inspired by Art that Rocks. This exhibition celebrates the diverse interpretations of rock in all its forms – from literal stones and landscapes to the energy of music, the grit of urban life, or anything that embodies strength, rebellion, and authentic expression. Opening reception 5 – 8 p.m. 138 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. The exhibit runs until Sunday, November 9. galleryofhermosa.com.

Monthly Book Sale

Hermosa Beach Friends of the Library book sale every 3rd Saturday of the month. Unbeatable prices. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 701 11th Place, Hermosa Beach. For future sales visit hbfol.org.

For Seniors, MB Joslyn Center

A special classical music performance for senior citizens, featuring talented high school and middle school student musicians. This event marks the official launch of a new therapeutic music program developed in partnership with the Manhattan Beach Senior Advisory Committee and represents a unique, youth-led solution to a critical community health issue. Led by Evelyn Green, a Mira Costa High School senior and co-founder of the nonprofit Elderly Melodies. A representative from the office of Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, who will be showing his support for this innovative model. 2 – 3 p.m. Manhattan Beach Joslyn Community Center, 1601 N. Valley Drive.

HV Greenbelt restoration

Volunteer on the Greenbelt between 3rd and 4th Street across from South Park, 425 Valley Dr., Hermosa Beach. Learn the importance of native plants, and work to target invasive monocultures along the Greenbelt for replacement with California native plants from the Coastal Sage Scrub plant community. Wear clothes to get dirty in, sturdy closed toe shoes, water bottle (drinking fountains are available for refill), sunscreen and hat. All tools will be provided. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. More volunteer opportunities and information at southbayparks.org.

Nature Walk, Ocean Trails Reserve

A guided tour led by the Los Serenos de Point Vicente Docents. Meet at the sign in table on the sidewalk of the parking lot at 1 p.m. Look for the banner. The hike will take place through the Coastal Sage Scrub Habitat along the Western Bluff. Wear sturdy closed toe shoes. Bring water, no drinking fountain on the trails. 79 Trump National Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. For more information visit losserenosrpv.org or call (310) 544-5260.

Guide Nature Walk, Pelican Cove Park

A guided tour of Pelican Cove led by the Los Serenos Docents. Enjoy the unique native flora and fauna and explore tide pools. Trails are short and steep. Wear sturdy closed toe shoes. The hike is free and rain cancels the event. No dogs are allowed on the beach. Pelican Cove Park, 31300 Palos Verdes Dr. S., Rancho Palos Verdes. Park in the parking lot on the southbound lanes of Palos Drive just south of the Point Vicente Park and Lighthouse. For more information, call (310) 544-5375 or visit losserenosrpv.org.

No Kings, Torrance

“No Kings” is more than just a slogan—it’s the foundation our nation was built upon. Join the march at Charles Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance, at 9:15 a.m., then march to Torrance City Hall to join the larger rally to advocate for Proposition 50 by 10 a.m. Or meet at Torrance City Hall, 3031 Torrance Blvd. at 10 a.m. More information at mobilize.us/indivisiblesouthbayla/event/839863/.

Drum Show, Redondo Beach

Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko Los Angeles celebrates 30 years of spreading the Okinawan spirit across Southern California with an anniversary show titled “Chimugukuru nu Utu – Sound of Spirit.” Tickets $30. Seats will be first-come, first-served. Doors open at 5 p.m. Show time 6 – 8 p.m. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Tickets: rmdlosangeles.com/chimugukuru-nu-utu.html.

Divorce workshop, Peninsula Library

With speakers Kevin J. Kensik, a Divorce Attorney with over 25 years experience, as well as area therapists and Divorce financial professionals to help individuals through the difficult and confusing times of divorce. Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Call (310) 891-2300 to reserve your spot.

axeALS Beach Fest & Cornhole Tournament

axeALS Foundation was founded by Eric and Amanda Stevens after Eric was diagnosed with ALS at just 29 years old. Join us for a family-friendly, high-energy event to raise critical funds and awareness in the fight against ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). Beachside fun while making a real impact. Whether you’re tossing bags in the tournament or cheering from the sidelines, every ticket and donation helps provide grants to ALS families for medical care, assistive equipment, and home modifications. Tickets: $30 for general admission, $60 with swag, $300 per cornhole team. Tickets: secure.qgiv.com/event/2025beachfest. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Seaside Lagoon, 200 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. For more information, visit axeALS.org.

Paper Shredding event, MB

Waste Management, in partnership with the City of Manhattan Beach, a free paper shredding event. Open to Manhattan residents and businesses only and is first come first served. 9 – 11 a.m. Mira Costa High School parking lot, 1401 Artesia Blvd. More information at manhattanbeach.gov.

Sunday, October 19

Pumpkin Race, Manhattan Beach

Race your decorated pumpkin down Manhattan Beach Boulevard and take part in the spectacle of the Manhattan Pier area transformed into pumpkin race land, where creativity runs wild and cheaters never prosper. Fun activities for all ages. Dress in costume. The festival begins at 12 p.m. and the races begin at 2 p.m., sharp. More information at manhattanbeach.gov/pumpkinrace.

Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk

Walk in support of our children with special needs and their families. Walk to support the Friendship Foundation and public education. Walk to make a difference. Check-in and registration begins at 8 a.m. near the Manhattan Beach Pier and the exhibitions and Fun Zone booth. The opening ceremony and walk begins at 9 a.m. To register and more information visit secure.skechersfriendshipwalk.com.

Palos Verdes Democrats

Join us for an in-person and zoom club meeting to discuss politics & government, causes & activism, civic benefits. Free to attend. 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. For more information and zoom link visit pvpdemocrats.org.

Silent Piano Experience, Hermosa Beach

Immerse yourself in the melodies of renowned pianist Murray Hidary. Prepare to be transported to a world of tranquility and introspection as you put on your headphones. Sit on the sand, your eyes and let your mind wander. 5 – 7 p.m. On the beach directly in front of 1100 The Strand, Hermosa Beach. Limited headphones, reserve in advance. $56.76 Tickets: mindtravel.com/events.

Monday, October 20

Woman’s Club Meeting

The Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach meeting and luncheon with guest speaker Beach Cities Health District. 10 a.m. social, 11 a.m. meeting and 12 p.m. lunch. (sliding scale $20 – $30) RSVP by 10/16. Redondowoman.org/Oct2025. 400 S. Broadway, Redondo.

Free Fitness: Yoga for Unity

Hosted by Beach Cities Health District, all-levels yoga sessions are designed to bring our community together in collective mindfulness, compassion, and peace. 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Register at tinyurl.com/yogaforunity. AdventurePlex, 1701 Marine Ave., Manhattan Beach. For more information visit southbayvshate.org.

Food Drive, Beach Cities area

Through Friday, October 24. For the Richstone Family Center’s Single Mom Project Nutrition Pantry. Redondo, Hermosa, Manhattan Beach, and El Segundo. For drop off locations and more information visit southbayvshate.org.

Tuesday, October 21

Wilderness Park & Esplanade Bluff Restoration

Volunteers needed to maintain, water, and weed existing habitat areas, while preparing new areas to plant. Wilderness Park, 1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Esplanade Bluff, Avenue F from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Come prepared with clothes that can get dirty and wet. Wear closed toe shoes, bring sunscreen, water & snacks. Gloves and tools provided, although volunteers are welcome to bring their own. Review available slots and more volunteer events at southbayparks.org. .

Chakra Series: Communication and Expression – via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay free workshop as part of a beginner-friendly series on the healing potential of the chakra system. Led by Akhila Health facilitator Dr. Sarah Sue Burich will explore the throat chakra through discussion and guided practices and examine the connection between emotions, words, communication, and expression. 12 – 1 p.m. To register for this virtual workshop, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. Or, for more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Wednesday, October 22

Medicare 101, via zoom

Torrance Memorial IPA offers a free educational program where you can learn about Medicare and the different types of insurance plans available to you. No registration required. Free. 6:30 – 8 p.m. For more information and the zoom link to this meeting visit torrancememorial.org. For questions call (310) 257-7239.

Community by Candlelight, El Segundo

Celebrating We All Belong Here hosted by the City of El Segundo’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. El Segundo City Hall Plaza, 350 Main St., El Segundo. For more information visit southbayvshate.org.

Thriving Again: The Value of an Everyday Moment– via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay, in collaboration with Sharsheret, will host a free workshop exploring how to appreciate everyday moments, celebrate life despite exhaustion, and reduce anxiety during a cancer journey. Led by Melissa K. Rosen, Sharsheret’s director of training and education, participants will gain tools to find meaning and connection while facing a cancer diagnosis, treatment, metastatic disease, or survivorship. 1 – 2 p.m. To register for this virtual workshop, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org. ER