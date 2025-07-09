Baywatch Community Calendar 7-10-25

Thursday, July 10

Five Muses, art exhibit opening

An invitational group exhibiting works from five distinctive artistic voices: Fumie Coello, Debbie Giese, Jennifer Hellman, Eileen Oda, and Anabella Rainer. The exhibit showcases diverse painting and photography that celebrates individual creative inspiration. Gallery of Hermosa, 138 Pier Ave., 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Hermosa Beach. Reception to follow Friday, July 18, 5 – 8 p.m. For more information visit galleryofhermosa.com.

Shakespeare by the Sea, Valley Park

Shakespeare by the Sea presents Julius Caesar. The community is invited to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the presentations. 7 – 9 p.m. 2521 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. Free admission. For the schedule of future performances visit shakespearebythesea.org.

Lego Club, North Branch Library

Tickets required. Get your tickets at the reference desk 15 minutes before the start of the program. 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach. (310) 318-0677. Limit of 40 individuals.

Saturday, July 12

Poetry Workshop with Linda Neal, RB Library

Join other poets for inspiration and collaboration. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Main Library 2nd floor Conference Room, 303 N. Pacific Cst. Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Blue Butterfly nature walk, Redondo Beach

Walk and talk discussing the habitat, plants, and to learn more about the endangered blue butterfly. Meet on the sidewalk north of Miramar Park, 201 Paseo De La Playa, Redondo Beach. To register visit bchd.org/community-programs/workshops-events/moai-social-groups. 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Free.

Jimmy Miller Benefiesta, Manhattan Beach

The BeneFiesta is JMMF’s annual gala is not your typical ballroom banquet. Hosted at an iconic private residence in the South Bay, the BeneFiesta is all about fun and fundraising for a world leading Ocean Therapy program. Delicious bites from local chefs, specialty cocktails, beer, wine and tequila tastings all paired with fabulous desserts. Mix and mingle, dine and drink, donate and dance at the raddest beach chic event in the South Bay. Manhattan Beach. Tickets, tables, and more information at jimmymillerfoundation.org/our-events/the-benefiesta.

Sunday, July 13

South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society

Presenter Keith Taylor will talk about Chopped; Root pruning 101. This will be a hands-on demonstration. Taylor will bring in plant material to show how to root prune to produce a stunning presentation. He will also have a few of his show specimens and pottery available for purchase. 1 p.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Free for SCBG and SCCSS members. Non-member guests require reserved General Admission tickets at scbgf.org For more information visit southcoastcss.org.

Summer movie matinee, HB Community Theatre

Join the City of Hermosa Beach and LA Galaxy for a fun-filled Summer Community Movie Matinee featuring a screening of Kicking & Screaming, plus soccer-themed activities. A free family-friendly event offers something for everyone. Come early for games and activities on the Community Center lawn, then enjoy the movie in the Community Theatre. Soccer activities: 2 – 3:30 p.m. Film Screening: 3:30 – 5 p.m. 710 Pier Avenue.

Self Defense Workshop, Manhattan Beach

South Bay residents, friends and family join us at Undisputed Fight Academy for an empowering session focused on practical self-defense techniques and crucial safety awareness. 12:15 – 2 p.m. Undisputed Fighter Academy, 1807 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Free. Space is limited.RSVP by calling Kitty LaDochy at (424) 390-4442 or email Undisputedfa@yahoo.com.

Monday, July 14

Lego Club, Main Library

Get your tickets at the reference desk 15 minutes before the start of the program. 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Cst. Hwy., Redondo Beach. Limit of 40 individuals.

BCHD Free Fitness, Mindful Yoga

Beach Cities Summer Free Fitness Series presents Mindful Yoga on the Beach, on the sand just south of the Manhattan Beach Pier. This event is in partnership with the City of Manhattan Beach. Instructors from BCHD’s Center for Health & Fitness will lead the class. Bring a towel, water, and dress in layers. 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. for a schedule visit bchd.org/freefitness.

Kids storytime, pages: a bookstore

Sandra Feder, a children’s book author, will be at pages for the release of Shy Me, the third book in her Emotions and Me series. Signed copies of her books will be available for purchase. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach.

Tuesday, July 15

Expressive Mixed Media, Cancer Support

Cancer Support Community South Bay offers a free in-person workshop presented by Karen Doyle, an award-winning impressionist oil painter. This creative workshop offers a supportive environment to explore self-expression through various art techniques. Both novice and experienced participants are welcome. Participants will discover new ways to unleash creativity while connecting with others and finding joy in the process. All materials will be provided. Ongoing every third Thursday of the month. Advance registration is required and space is limited. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. For more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

South Bay Bridge workshop

Watching Out for the Opponents. Great class for advanced, intermediate players and anyone who would like to become a better bridge player. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 24100 Narbonne Ave. #105, Lomita.

Saint Francis Youth Summer Art Camp

Through Friday, July 18. Open to children ages 5-12, this fun and faith-filled week will focus on the theme: To seek and serve Christ in all persons. Drawing, painting, working with clay, crafting and many other artsy activities. 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Cost: $150 per camper. Snacks provided. Space is limited to 30 campers. For more information or to register, visit the church office at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates or call (310) 375-4617.

Wednesday, July 16

Real talk on skin health, TMM

In person or zoom option. Understanding skin discoloration, causes, conditions, and treatments. Sunburns, what is a sunburn, types of sunburn, and symptoms and causes. 5:30 p.m. Health Screenings, 6:30 p.m. Lecture. No reservation required. Free. Hoffman Conference Center, 3315 Medical Center Drive, Torrance. Zoom Link: tmmc.zoom.us/my/miracleofliving. Have a question? Call (310) 784-3707.

Tastes & Trusts, Redondo Beach

Estate planning insights paired with a sampling of wines. 6 – 7:30 p.m. Total Wine & More, 1505 Hawthorne Blvd. Register for the seminar at bier-law.com/workshop. For questions call (323) 999-1230.

Upcoming:

Thursday, July 17

Exhibit Opening and Punk Art Night

A Punk Art showcase celebrating the official presentation of Echoes from the Edge — A Cultural History of Jazz and Punk in Hermosa Beach. See art from Damian Fulton and Bob Dob, historic punk photography from Kevin Salk, and Chris O’Connell’s photographic collection, Surf and Destroy. While the exhibit will be up until October, this exclusive exhibition will be on display for one night only, so be sure to save the date. 6 – 8 p.m. Free. RSVP online for a free can sleeve when you arrive. Hermosa Beach Museum, 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. RSVP: hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.

Thursday, July 17

Bereavement Support Group, Redondo Beach

Taking Time: South Bay is offering a non-denominational 8 week grief support group to adult members of the community who have experienced the death of a loved one or significant person. The group provides a safe place for the bereaved to be with others who have also experienced a death. Requested donation of $200 per person per 8-week series. Registration is required. Call (424) 634-1956 or email info@takingtime.org. Thursdays through September 11. 514 N. Prospect, Ste L6.

Thursday, July 17

Rock Around the Block

The Torrance Historical Society invites you to put on your pedal pushers, poodle skirts or Pendleton’s, and cruise on down to the Museum, and rock around the block at the Free family-fun 18th Annual Rock Around the Block event. 5 – 8 p.m. 1345 Post Ave., Torrance. For questions or additional information, call the Museum at (310) 328-5392 or visit TorranceHistoricalSociety.org.