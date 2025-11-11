Baywatch Holiday Community Calendar 11-13-25

Thursday, November 13

Manhattan Village Holidays



Through Wednesday, December 24. Photos with Santa, live music performances, and a tree-lighting ceremony. Join in the festivities as they kick off the holiday season with Santa’s arrival on Friday, November 28, from 3–6 p.m. Reserve your spot to see Santa and get the perfect family photos. Kids can deliver their wish lists to a special mailbox to be sent straight to the North Pole. The first 100 letters will receive a response. Manhattan Village, 3200 Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach. For a schedule of events and times, visit shopmanhattanvillage.com/events.

Friday, November 14

Hermosa Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt



Through Monday, November 24. Visit coffee shops, retail businesses, restaurants, stores, and more to find all the Elves in Hermosa Beach for a chance to win cool prizes. All ages are welcome to participate. For more information, including participation rules and participating businesses, visit hbchamber.net/holidays.

Wednesday, November 19

Manhattan Beach Pier Lighting, Holiday Open House



The holiday season kicks off at the annual Manhattan Beach Pier Lighting and Holiday Open House, with holiday music. Stores and restaurants will be open late with special offers, tastings, and holiday cheer. The Beach Cities Toy Drive will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for children in need. Donations can be made at the Police and Fire Station lobby and at the Manhattan Beach City Hall.

Roundhouse Aquarium Holiday Open House



During the Manhattan Beach Pier Lighting, the Roundhouse Aquarium will be open late. Stop in for holiday shopping, visit your favorite fish, and enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies from 3:30–8:30 p.m. Located at the end of the Manhattan Beach Pier.

Friday, November 21

Hermosa for the Holidays Tree Lighting



A family-friendly three-day wonderland on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m., presented by the Hermosa Beach Chamber Foundation. Shop for eclectic gifts. Soar above the surf on the Ferris Wheel at Pier Plaza. Letters to Santa mail box. Dance and sing at the community concert on Sunday at 3 p.m.with the South Bay Music Connection, and Coast Music; followed by the Jeremy Buck’s Rock for Tots Show at 5 p.m. Tree lighting ceremony Sunday at 5:45, following Santa’s arrival on the Hermosa Beach Firetruck. For more details, event locations and event times, visit hbchamber.net/holidays.

PV Ballet Fundraiser Dinner

The Palos Verdes Ballet Association hosts its 45th Anniversary Fall Fundraiser Dinner. Be wowed by a sneak peek performance of The Nutcracker, followed by a delicious dinner and cocktails. Raffles and Silent Auction. 6 – 9 p.m. Michael’s Tuscany Room, 470 W. 7th Street, San Pedro. Tickets at givebutter.com/PVBalletfallfundraiser2025.

Sunday, November 23

Surf with Surfin Santa, SBBC

Brought to you by South Bay Boardriders club. Get a family photo with Surfing Santa and his elves, and then go for a surf session with Santa and friends. 1 – 3 p.m. Meet at the Hermosa Beach Pier next to the Tim Kelly Statue. Bring an unwrapped toy to donate. Unwrapped toy donations will also be collected December 1st through 17th at your local surf shop. Donations will be collected and distributed through Beach City’s Toy Drive.

Thursday, November 27

Torrance Turkey Trot 3-Mile Fun Run



A perfect way to start your day before the Thanksgiving feast. The three-mile fun run will begin at 8 a.m. Turkey Trot t-shirts for each participant. Rain or shine. After the race stay for a chance drawing for mountain bikes and other amazing prizes. The race starts at Sam’s Club parking lot on Skypark Drive, Torrance. Online registration at TorranceCA.Gov/TurkeyTrot. For questions, call (310) 618-2930.

Friday, November 28

Santa’s Arrival, Manhattan Village

Kick off the holiday festivities with Santa’s arrival on The Plaza and the much-anticipated tree-lighting ceremony, featuring a dazzling 41-foot holiday tree. Attendees can enjoy live music, witness the enchanting snowfall, and even lend a hand in lighting up the tree. 12 – 6 p.m. Manhattan Village, 3200 Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach.

Tuesday, December 2

Torrance Memorial Holiday Festival



Through Sunday, December 7. A one-of-a-kind holiday event that includes beautifully decorated trees, entertainment, holiday gifts, children’s activities, food court and special ticketed events, including a fashion show and dinner gala. All activities will be located in the white tent at Skypark Drive and Medical Center Drive, 3330 Lomita Blvd., Torrance. For information and a schedule of events, visit torrancememorialfoundation.org.

Thursday, December 4

Riviera Village Holiday Stroll



Holiday music, and lights. Santa, the Grinch and other holiday characters will be there for plenty of fun photo ops. 5–9 p.m. Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach.

Debbie Allen’s Hot Chocolate Nutcracker



Through Sunday, December 14. The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker gives the ballet classic a fresh, new context with lively characters, new music, spectacular aerial arts and state-of-the-art projection to create an immersive, vibrant and memorable theater experience for all ages. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. For tickets and showtimes, visit debbieallendanceacademy.com/hcnperformances.

Friday, December 5

The Nightcaps Holiday Lounge, Grand Annex



Kick off the season in style with a night of jazzy, mid-century cool. Phenomenal vocalist Mark Kopitzke and his all-star band bring the swing with tunes from the Great American Songbook and your favorite holiday classics. Doors open at 7 p.m. 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Tickets: grandvision.org.

Sandpipers Holiday Homes Tour



Tickets are on sale now for the Sandpipers’ 33rd Annual Holiday Homes Tour, Friday, December 5, through Sunday, December 7. This year’s tour is set to be more dazzling than ever, showcasing unique South Bay homes beautifully transformed for the season. Local artisans and florists have crafted stunning winter wonderlands, making this a festive experience not to be missed. For tickets and information, visit sandpipers.org.

Saturday, December 6

Sand Snowman Contest, Hermosa Beach

Bring your shovels, scarves and mittens because in Hermosa Beach, we make Sandsnowmen. The City of Hermosa Beach brings back this unique holiday tradition that is open to all ages and abilities. Come early and mark your spot for the best Sand Snowman. Prizes will be awarded for Hermosa Beach favorite, most unique, most traditional, best dressed, and funniest. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and judging will start at 11:15 a.m. at 15th Street and the Shoreline. For more information, contact the Community Resources Department at (310) 318-0280.

Port of Los Angeles Holidays



Celebrate the holidays at San Pedro Town Square with the San Pedro City Ballet, a Boat Parade, Snow Play, Carolers, a Marionette show and more. 4–8 p.m. Promenade at 6th Street and Harbor Blvd., San Pedro. More information at lawaterfront.org.

Peninsula Parade of Lights



The City of Rolling Hills Estates is excited to once again light up the season with holiday cheer with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Holiday Parade of Lights. The parade features community and civic groups, school and youth organizations, marching bands, drill teams, equestrian units, local businesses and, of course, Santa. Grand Marshal Don Slaught. 6 p.m. The Parade begins at Silver Spur Road and Drybank Drive, east on Silver Spur Road to Roxcove Drive, south to Deep Valley Drive, west on Deep Valley Drive, continuing through the Promenade on the Peninsula to Norris Center Drive.

Sunday, December 7

Let It Snow, Green Hills Memorial



Holiday Festival and Memorial Tree Lighting. Santa photos, snow sledding, sleigh rides, arts & crafts, holiday music and ornament decorating. 2:30–5:30 p.m. 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes. For more information, visit GreenHillsLA.com or call (310) 521-4460.

Ray Carroll Toy Drive/Gift Wrapping



Join us to wrap toys for children in need. Drop off new toys or donate to support holiday gifts and meals, spreading joy to every child this season. The Jewish Community Center, 2108 Vail Avenue, Redondo Beach. 11 a.m. For questions, call (310) 214-4999. For more information, visit jccmb.com.

Let It Snow Redondo, Redondo PD



The Redondo Beach Police Department presents Let It Snow Redondo! Enjoy an afternoon of real snow, cocoa, cookies, crafts, and photos with Santa Claus. Support the Domestic Violence Victim Advocacy Program and donate a new unwrapped toy, coat or gift card for children and families in need. 12–4 p.m. Seaside Lagoon, 200 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach.

La Venta Holiday, Palos Verdes



The fourth annual A Very La Venta Holiday returns with holiday family portraits, wreath making, family-friendly crafts, gourmet food stations from Made by Meg Catering, festive cocktails/mocktails, a hot cocoa bar and more fun surprise-and-delight moments. 11 a.m.–3 p.m. 796 Via Del Monte, Palos Verdes Estates. Tickets at laventa.com/community-events.

Spirit of the Holidays Parade, San Pedro



For 45 years, this magical event has brought joy, wonder and a sense of community to the holidays. 1–3 p.m. The parade route starts at 13th Street and Pacific Avenue, right on 6th Street and ends at 6th Street and Palos Verdes Street.

Saturday, December 13

Breakfast with Santa, RPV

The City of Rancho Palos Verdes invites you to join Santa Claus for a hot breakfast and music performances, caroling, and crafts on the park lawn. First seating 8:30–10:30 a.m. Second seating 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Ken Dyda Civic Center, 30940 Hawthorne Blvd. Register at rpvca.gov/parks.

The California Great Santa Stroll, Hermosa



The California Great Santa Stroll is a fundraiser for Mychal’s Learning Place and easily one of the most unique South Bay holiday events. This fun run/walk is a 5K open to people of all ages and abilities. Thousands of participants dressed like Santas will trek from the Hermosa Beach Pier to Manhattan Beach this year. 9 a.m.–12 p.m. To sign up, visit santastroll25.funraise.org.

King Harbor Boat Parade



Light up the Harbor and honor our veterans. Celebrate the season with festively decorated boats parading through King Harbor. This year’s parade theme is “A Tropical Holiday.” The parade runs from 5:30–8 p.m. The best spots for viewing are the Portofino Hotel, Moonstone Park and Mole B.

Redondo Beach Pier Holiday Concert



Live performances from 2–4 p.m. Holiday activity-book giveaway, a holiday selfie station, carolers and more. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for the toy drive and a chance to win prizes. Fisherman’s Wharf, west end of the Redondo Pier.

Sunday, December 14

Christmas Music, St Peters by the Sea



Free for the whole family at St. Peter’s by the Sea. Collecting donations, detergent and dryer sheets for Laundry Love. Bake sale to benefit those in need. 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. 6410 Palos Verdes Drive South, Rancho Palos Verdes. More information at stpeterspv.com.

El Segundo Holiday Parade



“Candy Cane Lane on Main” is the theme of The 61st Annual El Segundo Holiday Parade. The holiday tradition brings together local schools, organizations, marching bands, vintage cars, businesses and creative floats for a dazzling display of festive cheer. 1 to 3 p.m. The parade lineup begins at 11 a.m. on Imperial Avenue & Main Street and proceeds south to El Segundo Blvd.

Manhattan Beach Holiday Fireworks Festival



The Skechers Manhattan Beach Fireworks Festival brings the community together for a dazzling display of holiday cheer at the scenic Manhattan Beach Pier. Music and exciting activities for all ages. 3–8 p.m. More information at mbfireworks.com.

Holiday Festival, Rancho Palos Verdes

St. John Fisher Catholic Church presents Christmas Holiday Festival. Sweets, Sounds and Sparkling Lights. A delightful day of holiday festivities as we celebrate the Advent Season in anticipation of Christmas. Santa’s Cookie Workshop, Holiday Concert and Tree Lighting Ceremony. 12–6 p.m. 5448 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. For more information and Sunday Mass schedule, visit sjf.org.

Chanukah Celebration, Pier Plaza

Join the largest Chanukah celebration in the South Bay, on the Hermosa Beach Pier Plaza. Gifts for children, hot latkes and donuts, holiday crafts, live music and live entertainment for the whole family 3 – 5 p.m. For more information, visit jccmb.com.

Monday, December 15

Giant Menorah Lighting, Metlox

Celebrate Chanukah as we light a giant menorah. Music, dancing, donuts, and hot latkes. 5:30 p.m. 451 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Saturday, December 20

PV Ballet Presents The Nutcracker



Through Sunday, December 21. The Palos Verdes Ballet proudly presents its 45th annual production of the beloved Nutcracker. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday showtimes 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets: palosverdesperformingarts.com. PV Performing Arts Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Dr., Rolling Hills Estates.

Sunday, December 21

Los Cancioneros Master Chorale, Armstrong Theater

Los Cancioneros Master Chorale Winter Concert. Elgar’s “Christmas Greeting,” Christmas works by Wells and Petker, and a medley of secular carols, all with orchestral accompaniment. 5 p.m. James R. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets: tickets.lcmasterchorale.com or the Box Office (310) 781-7171. ER