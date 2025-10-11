City confirms deal to re-open Redondo Beach historic library event space

by Garth Meyer

The return of the 1930 Redondo Beach Historic Library has moved to the next phase after city council approval of a concessionaire’s agreement with Made By Meg, to renovate and re-open the building by mid-next year.

The 10-year deal calls for a cafe, open to the public, at least four hours per day Wednesday through Sunday, and annual rent for the facility starting at $125,000, growing to $320,000 in year 10.

The building will be available for city use for 45 days per year, and Made By Meg commits to organizing and presenting four annual art exhibits.

Meg Walker’s Torrance-based company will invest $866,000 for renovations on the interior of the building – while the city covers work on the exterior, already underway with a new roof and all windows being replaced.

Once open, 1% of sales will go to future improvements.

The Oct. 7 agreement capped a three-year effort by the city to restore use of the library, after a longtime contract with Spectrum Catering ended in 2020 amidst pandemic restrictions.

Improvements to come for the old library are a fully upgraded kitchen, remodeled restrooms, ADA modifications to the exterior, new carpet and painting.

“This will be a brand new building the next time the public steps into it,” said Elizabeth Hause, Redondo Beach community services director.

Renovations are to be complete by June 30, 2026.

Hause told the city council Tuesday night that, at minimum, rent for 10 years will add up to $2,270,000, with an estimated $2 million in additional revenue for the city because of an agreement regarding percentage of sales.

“We have a team buzzing to bring our energy to the library,” Walker told the council. “… We envision the library alive with weddings, anniversaries, milestone celebrations, galas, commemorations, parent socials; which will be enhanced by our locally-sourced, seasonal cuisine and sustainable practices.”

Made By Meg will also be responsible for building maintenance.

“Any questions?” Mayor Jim Light asked the city council.

“I think we’ve asked them over the last three years,” said Councilmember Paige Kaluderovic.

She made a motion to approve the deal. Councilman Obagi, Jr. gave a second and the vote was unanimous.

“I get asked about the old library anytime constituents talk to me,” said Councilman Brad Waller. “When will it open? When will it open? They say. Now we have an answer, other than, it’s in negotiations.”

Made By Meg was founded in 2007. The company is also the official concessionaire for La Venta Inn in Palos Verdes Estates, and caters more than 700 events per year in greater Los Angeles.

The Redondo Beach city council previously set aside $800,000 to improve elevators in the old library and replace exterior windows.

The building closed as a library in 1991 after an earthquake. Seismic repairs were later made and a commercial kitchen added. Spectrum Catering leased the building from 1996 to 2020. ER