Cornhole games against ALS: Frosty Olympics and axeALS

Brynn Staples at the 4th Annual Frosty Olympics on Saturday, October 11. Photo by Easy Reader

Brynn Staples, 11, shows perfect form during the Fourth Annual Frosty Olympics at the Hermosa Beach pier on Saturday, October 11. Proceeds from the corn hole tournament will go to persons with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) who don’t have the support system of family and friends. The day is hosted by friends of Mike “Frosty” Foster, a Hermosa Beach resident who was diagnosed with ALS in 2021. For more information visit TeamFrosty07.org.

A second cornhole tournament benefitting persons with ALS is this coming Saturday, October 18, and will be held at Seaside Lagoon in King Harbor. The Second Annual axeALS Beachfest & Cornhole Tournament is hosted by friends of Eric Stevens, a former Los Angeles Ram player and Los Angeles City Firefighter who was diagnosed with ALS six years ago. In addition to a cornhole tournament, the day will feature food and live music, starting at 10 a.m. For tickets, go to AxeALS.org. ER

