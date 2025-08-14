The 55th Anniversary Writing, Photography, and Cartoon Contest Winners & Honorable Mentions

A limitless gift

The only restriction on entries to the 55th Anniversary Easy Reader Writing and Photography Contest was that the subjects had to be local. Judging from the submissions, the restriction was a blessing. Or, as Orson Welles said, The absence of limitations is the enemy of art.”

Two stories are about the family’s beach cottage. Two stories are about the beach cottage that became Uncle Bill’s Pancake House. Two stories are about immigrants – an Italian painter whose studio is The Strand and a Greek immigrant who ran barefoot on the Mira Costa High cross country team.

There is fiction in the beach noir style of Thomas Pynchon’s “Inherent Vice,” and reporting on the impact of income inequality at Redondo Beach Union High.

There are two photos of peregrines, and photos of volleyball, surf, paddling, marine life, pier and sunsets.

The restriction to the Beach Cities seems like no restriction at all. They show where we live is a limitless gift.

-Kevin Cody, Publisher

Grand Prize Writing

The Morning I’ll Never Forget

by AM Zamp

If you ever find yourself swimming near the pier in Hermosa Beach—on one of those early spring mornings when the fog is lifting and the ocean holds its breath—you might just catch a glimpse of something that changes you.

I did.

It was April, just after sunrise. The water was glassy, cold enough to remind you you’re alive. I was about 50 yards out, letting the tide rock me gently, when something shifted in the blue beneath me. Slow. Massive. And strangely calm.

At first I thought it was a shadow from the pier. But then it rose.

A sea turtle. And not a small one. This thing was huge—easily the size of a rowboat. Its shell shimmered in the light like old bronze, and the pattern on its back looked like a map: ridges and rivers, shapes that resembled coastlines. I couldn’t take my eyes off it.

It passed right beneath me, silent and steady. I didn’t move. Didn’t breathe. Its eye met mine—just for a second—and in that second, I felt something I still don’t have words for. It was like looking into something ancient and endlessly patient.

I’d never heard of sea turtles coming this far north. But there it was. Real. Undeniable.

Some surfers have seen it too, I’ve learned. They won’t talk about it, not really. They just smile and paddle out like it’s something they’re protecting. And there are kids—little ones, still running barefoot through the tide—who say they’ve seen “the big shadow” near the rocks. They stop talking when adults ask. Not because they’re scared. But because they know no one would believe them.

I watched it drift toward the horizon, slow as the earth turning. Not even the gulls made a sound.

If you’re ever down by Hermosa—walking the sand after rain, or floating just past the break—keep your eyes open. The ocean holds more than we understand.

And sometimes, if you’re lucky, it lets you see.

Second Place Photography

Honorable Mention

A death in the family

by Vance Scott

They say, “You can’t go home again.” You can’t, not if you lived in the two story, wood shingle house on Pine Avenue. That house is history. Obliterated and annihilated. Now just dust in the wind. What had been our family home for six decades has been pummeled and pulverized into a heaping pile of twisted, splintered timber, broken glass and rubble.

This was the house built the year I was born. The house my sister and I grew up in. The house my mother died in. The house where a lifetime of dreams and memories were made. Losing her was like a death in the family.

I wasn’t sure I could bear to watch her razing, but I needed one last look. It was an ugly, anguished death, watching the claws of the backhoe take bite after bite, slowly devouring her. She didn’t surrender easily. That old house had strong bones. She had my dad’s DNA. The house could have easily lived a few more decades.

I had tried desperately to save her. I’d spent most of last summer shining her up, hoping some nice young family would make her their dream home. I had a new redwood staircase built off the upstairs deck. I had new French doors installed in the master bedroom, meticulously staining them to perfectly match the originals. I replaced the aging sewer mainline, at considerable expense. I broke my back hefting, heaving and hauling tons of accumulated stuff out of attics, closets and cabinets and down the stairs until I could not lift another load. I planted, painted and polished her to perfection, thinking surely someone would make her their future residence. Then, last May, we put her up for sale.

At first there was a flood of mostly curious looky loos and nosy neighbors, but no serious offers. As weeks turned into months the once steady stream of visitors slowed to a mere trickle. Twice we lowered the asking price significantly but still there were no offers. Prospective buyers didn’t like the floor plan. Or the walk-through bedroom that led into the back family room, the so-called ‘tiki room’ that was my favorite room in the house. They complained the house was “cute” but was a bit old and dated, despite mom’s impeccable interior designing and decorating. Meanwhile, the forlorn little house stood dark and empty, unloved, undesired and unwanted.

In the end, like so many other original old houses before her, she would reluctantly and regrettably be sold to a builder, only to be demolished to make way for another Manhattan Beach McMansion. I’m told there are plans to build a 3,600 square foot behemoth on the property, the maximum size permitted on a 40 x 112 foot lot. Instead of a beautiful backyard, there will be a 400 square foot basement. I cannot conceive of growing up in a home without a backyard.

As I watched the walls come crumbling down there was a thunderous crash as a huge portion of the roof collapsed, shaking the ground and openly exposing the upstairs master bedroom. The ceiling fan above my parent’s bed was spinning freely in the warm breeze, as if the house was still alive.

In my imagination an apparition appeared. My mother’s ghost in a long, flowing bathrobe emerged with a puzzled look, wondering what the hell was happening to her beloved house? The illusion was so real I wanted to rush in to rescue her.

Mom, Dad, I am just so profoundly sorry. I tried my best, but I feel that in the end I have ultimately failed you. I know you can never forgive me. With intense emotions of both guilt and shame, sadness and sorrow, I blew a final, tearful kiss goodbye, and slowly walked away.

Honorable Mention

The Big Old House

by John Shearer

Behind every house that has ever been built, there is a story. Let me tell you the story about one of the landmark homes in the South Bay, the first house south of Manhattan Beach Pier.

The Shearer family house at 1020 Strand, Manhattan Beach turned 125-years-old this year. It was built in 1900. That makes the house slightly older than half of the 249-year existence of the United States of America. The Shearer house might be the oldest house in Manhattan Beach.

According to family lore, it was first occupied by unrelated employees of Standard Oil in 1900. The Standard Oil employees lived in four bedrooms, two with a shared, lockable bathroom and two with private bathrooms.

The house eventually was bought by the Thompson family., When the second Thompson parent passed away in 1961, three Thompson siblings inherited the home. Two sisters wanted to sell the house, but the brother wanted to continue to live there. The sisters won out, and the house went into probate in 1962.

Around that time, Mom was pregnant with her fifth child. Our three-bedroom home on Elm Avenue in Manhattan Beach wasn’t big enough for a family of seven. Mom had a friend, Charlotte Cravella of Robertson Realty, who tipped her off that the 1020 Strand house was coming on the market. The house was run down. It needed carpentry, plumbing, electrical, and painting repairs, but it was structurally sound. Mom controlled the finances, and she bought the house as, is in probate for $36,000.

Buying the house was a financial risk. Dad worked for the Los Angeles Police Department, and his single income had to be enough to raise five children and pay the mortgage. He didn’t like the thought of working on the house after his regular work day or on weekends. Dad refused to set foot in the house for six weeks. Mom, her sister Catherine Cook, and brother-in-law Al Cook, got to work fixing windows, painting, and replacing the carpet.

Our family moved in during August of 1962. Unfortunately, in September Dad broke his neck while bodysurfing during a late afternoon Indian summer south swell, and spent the next three months in the VA Hospital in Long Beach and in rehab.

Dad’s injury caused serious financial concern for our family. Fortunately, my mother’s sisters, Catherine Cook and Helen Wagenbrenner, loaned Mom money to pay the mortgage. Our family made it through this difficult time, and now we have enjoyed living in the home for 63 years.

In the mid-1960s, Dad erected a basketball hoop in front of the house. My older brother Craig, our friends, and I played basketball on The Strand after school and on the weekends. Occasionally, a walker or bike rider would approach and we would briefly pause our game, but very few people came by. Running or jogging was not a popular activity in those early years.

We could watch the Manhattan Beach Open Volleyball Tournament from our living room in the ‘60s and ‘70s, but it was more fun to go down and watch up close. It was easy to get front row seating for most games, except for the finals when we might be a few rows back. One memorable year, the games were running late and the cars in the parking lot turned on their headlights so the players could see the ball.

As teenagers, my brother and I shared the third-story, west facing bedroom. I could wake up and look out the window from my bed to check the surf at Manhattan Pier. I regularly joined Rocky Sabo, Rick and Randy Dowden, Mike Gieb, Jerry Vierkoetter, Mike Cunningham, and members of the Gillis Beach Bodysurfing Association in the lineup.

Our parents rented out a bachelor unit on the bottom floor. One family friend, P.J. Tiernan greatly enjoyed his time there. However, on one occasion, P.J. pushed the boundaries. He was growing a couple of marijuana plants under the house with grow-lights. Policeman Dad told P.J. to get rid of the plants after a neighbor alerted Dad about seeing lights under the house.

In early 1983 I finally got the opportunity to rent the bachelor pad. Soon after moving in, I started dating Carmen Becdach. I knew she was “the one” for me, but I took as long as possible before I proposed to her, knowing I would have to move out of the dream space. After three years of dating, Carmen and I married and we moved to Hermosa Beach.

After the January 17, 1994 Northridge Earthquake, cracks appeared in the tall, red brick chimney. As the months passed, the chimney was clearly deteriorating. Mom hired a chimney specialist from El Segundo to demolish the brick chimney and build a stone chimney. When he finished, Mom jokingly inquired if she could have a 95-year guarantee to match the duration of the original brick chimney.

Link White, son of Bob White, a cofounder of the Hyperion Outfall Serenaders, has been restoring parts of the Shearer house over the past two years. Link generously offered to do a few repairs, and one thing has led to another. He has repaired the picket fence, the deck windows, three gates, a screen door, a sliding door, and a rubbish storage area.

Today, the basketball court is gone and grandstands block the view of the Manhattan Beach Open Volleyball Tournament. But the house still stands and the waves keep breaking. Mom is now 94-years-old, and my sister Theresa and I often take her in a wheelchair along The Strand where she catches up with long-time friends. Brother Craig from Santa Cruz and sister Kathleen from Oceanside visit and sometimes bring their children and grandchildren. We happily share fond memories of our 63 years in the Shearer house, and we cherish every day that comes in the big old house.

Honorable Mention

The case for mixed income schools

by Priya Ramcharan

Redondo Union High School

The other side of the tracks—separating the higher income from the lower income—is perhaps most striking when you look at the public schools on either side of the track.

Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach are some of the most affluent cities in California. However, at Redondo Union High School (RUHS), 17 percent of students come from low-income families (families making 50 percent below the median Redondo Beach income of $123,874).

Schools serving primarily students from wealthy backgrounds receive more investment by way of taxes and donations, which benefit everyone attending those schools. But mixed-income level schools can both bring students from lower-income neighborhoods out of poverty and widen the perspective of the wealthy. Increased access to well-funded public schools, such as RUHS, via school permits is beneficial for all students.

Students born into low-income families and living in low-income communities are enrolled in school districts that are usually poorly funded. These schools can’t provide their students with the resources and opportunities needed to excel that better-funded schools afford their students. Thus, the cycle of poverty is perpetuated. Disadvantaged students can have the desire to work hard, but in schools with no little support for them, they are left in the dust.

Contrary to arguments that schools decrease in quality when there is a wide range in student income, economic diversity can help poor and affluent students learn from each other. A case study at Rosemount Center, a preschool serving both high- and low-income communities in Washington D.C., demonstrates this. An evaluation by the Children’s National Medical Center concluded that compared with national norms, the Rosemount children — well-to-do and underserved alike — had well-developed social skills and relatively few behavioral problems.1

In Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach, most students come from affluent families. Families who can afford to live in Manhattan Beach, for example, make an average income of $169,586 (2021 U.S. Census Bureau) with a poverty rate of 3.1 percent. When kids grow up in private schools and gated communities, they may find it more challenging to understand others’ experiences. When they grow up, because of this lack of exposure and understanding, they may be less inclined to fund programs that benefit others, such as healthcare and education. Additionally, according to recent studies by Eric Chyn, an economist at the University of Michigan, low-income children who grow up in mixed-income neighborhoods make more money throughout their lives than those in entirely low-income areas.

However, some academics have posited that mixed-income schools fail due to micro-segregation, and neither rich nor poor families thrive. Citing cases such as Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD), which became economically more diverse after its racial desegregation in 1970 ( Brown v. Board), such perspectives argue that the mixing of incomes led the school to suffer academically.

But this argument fails upon closer inspection. In the case of PUSD, the suffering of the school was caused by systemic racism; when the school integrated racially, many white families pulled their kids and generational wealth out of the district, according to the Century Foundation. The district as a whole lost funding, which put the school at a disadvantage in resources.

Underserved schools are lower-achieving not because the individuals who attend them don’t come from well-off families, but rather because of a dearth of resources. By creating more opportunities for students to attend well-funded schools by way of accommodating more mixed-income levels at such schools, and ultimately increasing funding nationally for public schools, students from impoverished communities would have more opportunities to thrive.

This is worth trying in communities like the South Bay and among more affluent communities in general. We have so much potential to integrate different economic classes into our high-performance schools, and economic integration can yield numerous benefits. Schools like RUHS should make the change and bring that 17 percent up. Of course, this takes planning

and work—I am not discounting the logistical and practical difficulties of this—but it can be done with money and support. If other affluent communities follow suit, it will help lessen the sharp class divides and inequities among school districts.

Third Place Photography

Honorable Mention

The Strand painter

by Janice Nigro

Francesca hoisted her laundry bag onto her back, slipped into her flip-flops and crossed the street to stroll along the beach on her way to 2nd Street. She paused before stepping into the mélange of life making up the traffic on The Strand. The team of French bulldogs pulling a skateboarder, the bark of a sea lion, the smell of weed.

Oh, and the man she dubbed The Painter.

Tall and sun-kissed, dark wavy hair pulled back in a headband, a Tahitian-style tattoo covering his shoulder, it was always a good day when she saw The Painter on The Strand. The plein air painter, portraying the local scenery in colorful, loose strokes with a sense of the past. He had the best marketing strategy of any small business owner she knew of. A finished painting hung on one side of his easel, while he worked on a fresh canvas on the other side.

No overhead, lots of foot traffic. And his business was portable. Sometimes she passed him in Hermosa Beach. Sometimes in Manhattan Beach. Sometimes in Redondo Beach. So many opportunities to meet him and yet, she had never acknowledged the man with even the slightest of gestures.

Not today, I have this giant bag of laundry, she thought, while repositioning the strap of her bikini top, as she approached the artist near the Sea Sprite.

Maybe I should have put on some lipstick. Her last rumination on her dilemma before slipping on a puddle of water, dripping from a wetsuit hung over the wall, that sent her sliding right into his arms. Bam! Francesca took the easel down with her. Paint flew up, like a glitter bomb, splattering her and a pink-dyed dog in a stroller whose owner picked the wrong moment to come in for a closer look at his work. The two paintings clattered to the pavement, triggering an outpouring of words that sounded a lot like the ones her Italian father used when he didn’t want to curse in English.

“Um, hello?” she said as he righted her, straightening out her sunglasses that had gone askew.

“Bene? Scusa, are you OK?” he said, in a leading man kind of voice, assessing where the paint had hit, offering her a rag from his back pocket to clean up. “It is easier to ask me if the painting is for sale.”

Francesca offered only a smile, a delayed response to cover for the fortuitous glimpse into his light green eyes.

“I’m so sorry,” she said. “Funny how flip-flops, the footwear of choice around here, are so hazardous on The Strand.”

She set down her bag.

“I’ve ruined your painting,” she said as together they lifted the work-in-progress that had landed upside down on The Strand.

“It doesn’t look too bad?” She watched as he reorganized his small business setup and began sculpting the smears back into identifiable sites with his palette knife.

“No, it is fine. Sometimes I mix sand in the paint on the canvas anyway,” he said. “It is the little dog, the little dog I worry about, and his new spots.”

“Maybe getting splattered with paint is luck, even for a dog,” she said. “Um, so where are you from? If you don’t mind if I ask.”

“Ah, you hear my accent? Or recognize the language?” he said. “Sì, I am from Italy.”

Italian and a painter. She raised an eyebrow.

“How long have you been in the USA? Or here?”

“In Hermosa Beach? A couple of years.”

“Where are you from in Italy?”

“Roma.”

“Roma? You left Roma?”

“Why not?” he said.

“Well, because Roma is Roma.”

“Sì, yes, well, you do not live there. The city is expensive. I cannot afford to live in the city center, and it is hard to get around with the traffic.”

“I see, and you solved those problems by moving to LA.”

He chuckled.

“I live in, what do you say, the Bubble? Look around you. The ocean, sun, sand and,” he paused, looked into her eyes, while crossing his arms, “beautiful people.”

“Paradiso,” she said, looking away from him.

“Ah, you speak Italian?”

“A little. My father is Italian. My name is even Francesca.”

And there, she’d done it, introduced herself without having to calculate the moment.

“Giacomo, I am Giacomo,” he said, reaching out to shake her hand.

“You are always carrying a big backpack,” he said, switching to Italian.

So he’s noticed me before.

“Vado alla lavatrice (la-va-tree-chay). I am going to the washing machine,” she said, somehow standing on her tippy toes helped to get the words out.

“You say lavatrice like it is your favorite word.”

“I feel like I’m singing when I say it. And well, you have to admit, it makes the chore sound more glamorous than what it is.”

“I see and then you make a little exercise for yourself,” he said, pointing to her backpack.

“Exactly! And your painting, how did you learn?”

“I did go to university for art, but I have painted since I was a boy. I learned more from my nonno (grandpa). I followed him around with my own set of paints and easel, and we painted together local spots around Roma. Portraits though, he loved painting people.”

“And you?”

“It is nothing for me to paint the beach cities. But portraits, I can tell a story with them,” he said. “Are you in a hurry to make your laundry?”

“No? No, I’m not in a hurry to make my laundry,” she said grinning.

“Ah, I made a mistake with my English, no?”

“Maybe, but I like it. More poetic the way you say it.”

Giacomo moved her bag, motioned for her to sit down and adjusted the angle of her face, with a gentle tap of her chin. He brought out a piece of paper and began to work.

“No, no, no, you stay,” he said, when she moved to peek at the work. After time seemed to extend into eternity with each passing onlooker, Giacomo handed her the finished portrait — signed with his mobile number.

“Nice signature,” Francesca said, a smile spreading across her face. “You left the splatter on my cheek?”

“It could happen only once in this life. Andiamo? Let’s go,” Giacomo said, picked up her bag and walked her the rest of the way to the laundromat.

Honorable Mention

Tom the Mailman

by Liza Rodriquez

“Tell me, tell me if you can, who’s your favorite mailman?” That simple jingle brings joy and fond memories to neighbors recalling the best-ever postman.

A charming character with quick wit, Tommy often crafted up silly songs and provided such fun and humor while making his daily rounds. To newcomers on his route, he introduced himself as

“Tommy Salami,” adding his imaginary uncle was “Tony Pepperoni.”

In the same spirit as Cheers, everybody knew his name – during a time when being on a first name basis was the norm.

Tommy subtly shaped our community with his inquiries about the health and welfare of his customers — noticing when someone hadn’t picked up their mail and gently inviting us to check on those nearby. He joined in the excitement of new arrivals and mourning with us over the loss of neighbors. Thanks to his keen awareness of who was moving or on vacation, Tommy became a natural neighborhood watch long before Ring doorbells.

While we boasted of having the greatest mail carrier, he often expressed reciprocal gratitude for being assigned to what he proclaimed his favorite route: an easily walkable stretch of single-family homes, unlike two- and three-on-a- lot neighborhoods. On Halloween, our neighborhood is a hotspot.

It is no small feat — the physical exertion it requires each and every day. You gain this perspective walking door-to-door in support of a local cause or selling Girl Scout cookies.

It was not uncommon to see kids riding after Tommy like the pied piper just to hear a funny line. He made the perfect lead for our bike parades, thoughtfully scheduled on his off days so he could join in.

Tommy could rival Santa Claus and Amazon for the level of excitement he generated during the holidays. Neighbors looked out for him in return during the heavier delivery days, leaving water and snacks for him. Even while dashing along his timely route, he was never too busy for a quick conversation or kind exchange.

When we were new to the neighborhood, I became a first-time mom. Feeling isolated, I’d make an effort to greet him whenever I heard him approach. We’d laugh at how nice it was, even briefly, to have a conversation with another full-fledged adult.

On one occasion, I told him about a stroll with my young daughter. We came across an elderly woman standing on the street corner, appearing lost. I offered to walk her to the polling station, where I was headed anyway. Along our way, she shared how proud she was of her son who visited with her every day – and that he was a mailman. We quickly put the pieces together. The woman I had helped was Tommy’s mom, Rose.

Not long after, he shared that he had been diagnosed with progressive pancreatic cancer and was not expected to live more than nine months. Our exchanges became more meaningful as we supported each other’s journeys, struggles and celebrated small victories.

Many neighbors shared similar accounts of Tommy, whether it was witnessing his playful push-up challenges, or simply feeling the joy of his presence. He vowed to keep delivering as long as his body would allow. We were all touched by his perseverance and dedication and honored him with a neighborhood celebration just months before his passing. A proud employee of the US Postal Service for 37 years, Tommy was known by countless hundreds – maybe thousands – for his positive attitude and fun, outgoing spirit.

He will forever remind us of the simple gift of being kind.

Honorable Mention

Honorable Mention

The Starling And The Savior

by Ali’imanu Luna-Kuwamura

“Calling Handyman Donovan Cho to Sector 10!” a voice said over the intercom. Donovan got up from his bed, and grabbed his repair kit. He looked out the window, and gazed at the star the station was surrounding.

Donovan was on a space station known as the Solar Ring. On his way to Sector 10, he overhears an interview of the owner explaining the station’s purpose. “My idea is to collect solar energy from the star. There are solar panels around the station that store energy we would ship to other stations, and at the sight of damage we send out Donovan Cho’s team to fix it immediately. People could even live here. This place is perfect!”

Donovan chuckled to himself. Perfect? Yeah right, if you only knew. Donovan reached the damaged area and put on a TITAN suit, something made for space exploration. He leaves to go outside the station after answering a call from headquarters.

“There’s an anomaly that was launched from the star, shattering the solar panels. You don’t need to repair them by hand, just use some of the excess nanobots from your TITAN suit to repair the damage. Also, retrieve whatever broke the panels. See you when you get back, Scarlet,” HQ told him.

Donovan, or his Red Clan name, Scarlet, reached the anomaly, which turned out to be a small ball of light, around an inch and a half in diameter. He tried to grab it, but it shifted into a blank slate of a humanoid figure.

Donovan backed up as it formed. He threw a capsule of nanobots at the solar panel to propel himself away from the creature.

When it formed, it made a woman, light skin, and not a light tone of skin color, but actually skin made from light. When fully formed, she looked around, and started talking, but Donovan couldn’t hear her because sound doesn’t travel through space.

On Donovan’s UI in the TITAN suit, the repair was marked complete. Soon after, the cord tethering him to the space station pulled him back inside.

The star girl tried to follow but was stopped by the artificial gravity field. Eventually she gets inside, and as soon as she hits the floor from the artificial gravity, three guards shot at her with a taser, then took her away.

Donovan carried his equipment to his designated room, reflecting on his moral compass, telling him he should have helped her.

Knock Knock Knock.

Donovan went to the door, but a man in a white labcoat was already opening the door with a master keycard. He let himself in with two armed guards beside him.

“What is this?” Donovan demanded to know, but the guards stayed quiet, grabbing him. They took him to an interrogation room with the man in charge. The guards shoved him into a chair and cuffed him to the table, so he couldn’t leave. The guards stood by the door, and the man spoke. “Donovan, right?”

“What is this about?”

“You found something, we need you to tell us what it is,” the man said with a stern voice.

“How am I supposed to know?” Donovan said angrily, as he secretly began to pick the lock of the handcuffs.

“You grabbed it?” the man said, as if it were obvious.

“I was removing the anomaly as requested by HQ, I don’t know what she is,” Donovan said, sighing.

“You’re part of the Red Clan, the universal hands for hire. Tell us what it is, or we’ll send you into the cold void of space.”

“So, who would repair the solar panels for you? Who would help you get paid?” Donovan questioned.

“I, along with all other important people, have specialized pods with as much resources needed to reach another station. I. Don’t. Need. Yo,” the man said, leaning over the table as an attempt to intimidate Donovan.

Click!

Donovan unlocked the handcuffs. With a jolt, he got up and tried to push through the door.

“What? I thought you cuffed him!” the man barked at the guards.

“You said I’m not needed, so I’ll show myself out!” Donovan said, but was pulled down by the guards. “Augh! Let go of me!” he said before being tased. Bzzzz!

Donovan awoke who knows how much later, and noticed he was in a padded room. There was a camera in the corner along with a microphone in front of a one way window. On the other side of the window was her. The star girl.

Rrriiinnnggg!

Feedback from the speaker above him.

“Donovan Cho, we will keep you here until you tell us what that thing is,” he heard the man from earlier say.

“I already said I don’t know! Do you think she’ll just tell me or something?”

“Yes, and we have implemented a microphone in its room for you to get information. Once you do this for us, we’ll set you free.”

Click!

The transmission ended. Donovan went to the window and turned on the microphone underneath it. He heard feedback from the star girl’s room. The star girl looked up and stopped crying.

“What?” she muttered under her breath.

“I’m… the guy who you saw outside the station… I… I’m sorry about what happened… but I have a job to do. They are forcing me to get information out of you.” “Of course they are…” she said, dropping her head back into her knees. “I just want to help you.”

“That’s what the others said, the ones who tried taking me apart…”

“I’m not going to hurt you, you have my word. I’m Donovan Cho, aka Scarlet, second in command of technology of the Red Clan.”

The star girl’s head moved up. “The… Red Clan?”

“You’ve heard of us?” Donovan asked.

“I’m Ikehu Korinas, I was sent out from my home star to find Ikai Karvos, who was sent out to get help from the Red Clan. They’ve helped my people before.”

“So, you do know about us. That means you know that I want to help,” Donovan said as he looked around Ikehu’s room. “Can you find a way out?”

“Yes, there is a vent but I haven’t mastered shapeshifting.”

“Wait! Shapeshifting?” Donovan said, confused.

“I’m a Starling… a species that lives in the stars. We can shapeshift and manipulate light,” Ikehu explained. “I’ll try to get through the vent, it should lead to the-” Rrriiinnnggg!

The speaker in his room goes off.

“Donovan, what are you doing?” the man asked.

“Getting information, what? You can’t hear the conversation?”

“The microphone is only in your room, an oversight by the repair team. What have you gotten so far?”

“Just wait and see,” Donovan said, looking into the room and noticing that Ikehu is through the vent. He hears creaking above him, and then he turns invisible.

“What? Where did you go!” the man said through the speakers.

“Huh?” Donovan said, confused.

“Psst” whispered a disembodied voice. “I turned you invisible by manipulating the light hitting your body. We need to leave. Lead the way, Scarlet,” Ikehu told him. Donovan goes over to the door, but it’s locked. Ikehu had it covered though, using her hand, which is made of light, she slowly melted the door.

Alarms blared and Ikehu’s invisibility stopped working. Guards armed with weapons started firing at the two.

They ran through the halls and made it to the TITAN suit area. Donning one suit each, they now had some protection against the lasers. Donovan spotted advanced oxygen tanks used for when someone is spending a long time outside the Solar Ring.

“Here, we’re leaving, I’ll contact Burgundy, he’s the first in command of technology, he’ll rescue us,” Donovan said, putting one of the oxygen tanks on and handing the other to Ikehu.

“I don’t need oxygen. Starling, remember?”

“I guess, well, let’s go,” Donovan said, as he activated his helmet and jumped past the artificial gravity field, followed by Ikehu.

About six hours later, Burgundy arrived in a spaceship. Upon arrival at Earth, where the Red Clan resides, they were greeted by the Red Clan leader, Red himself.

Red turned to Ikehu first, “Ikehu, You were helping one of our own come back safely, and if it suits your interests, you could work to earn your name, Rose.” Red then turned to Donovan, telling him, “You left your post, but for a good reason. You left to save this Starling’s life. You helped the ones in need,” Red said as he put his hand in his cloak to grab something.

“Scarlet, you’ve officially earned your mask,” Red said, “your badge of honor. Take it with pride. Your mask has been marked with The Savior, you’ve earned it.” Red placed a clay mask in Scarlet’s palms. Scarlet put it on.

“That sounds right, The Savior,” Donvan thought.

Honorable Mention

Honorable Mention

Thief of Music and Magic

by Hokulani Luna-Kuwamura

Hey, my name is…Wow, you thought I would tell you? Nah. Instead, I will tell you my plan. My friend has a bail of 10,000,000 credits. If I don’t get it, he will be killed in three weeks.There is a law in my city that if you can commit a crime and not get caught for a week, you can be set free, as long as the crime does not hurt anyone. My plan is to sneak into the museum, steal this rare crystal called the melodic stone, wait for a week, then sell it and bail my friend out.

On Friday this is how I pictured it. As I make my way to the museum I look out for the cameras (I can turn invisible thanks to my stealth being the best there is). I pass through the gate right before it closes when a car passes. I am not detected. I wait in an exhibit depicting the greatest crime boss/assassin who ever lived because it is closed for renovations but they won’t be working on the day I do this because it will be a Sunday. I hide and stay unseen by the guards. I go through the vents when they turn on the scanners. (They do it in segments and the vents are that last segment.) Right before they scan the vents, I leave and enter another exhibit about a spacefaring hero whose whole ship was falling apart and the crew was starving. My memory is fuzzy about the layout and this room should have a map. Also this point has some fancy technology that I could take for myself afterwards. Once I get here I will have to improvise.

Saturday, noon, supply run at the market checklist:

#1 a rope for better access and travel in the vents

#2 a knife for cutting the vent door open

#3 milk (unrelated just for my shopping)

#4 12 pack of extra long lasting gum (unrelated and sour lemon flavor)

#5 21 pack of meal kits (for when i am hiding the week after so i can stay hidden)

On Sunday, the plan goes great… until i get to the first exhibit where the hallway is blocked by a pallet of wood for the construction crew’s renovation. I have to take a different route, going to the room of a water breathing sea creature humanoid hero who had water and ice powers. I decided the best plan of action was to hide under the giant aquarium in the crawl space. I am stuck as it was a one way door so I went further. Thankfully for whatever reason, the crawlspace had no scanner. I spent half of the night just trying to find a way out until I fell into another exhibit. At this exhibit, there is a shapeshifting axolotl hero statue. Surprisingly, as luck would have it, this is close to the exhibit with the melodic stone. I run straight to the fastest hero exhibit as it was her property (the hero owned it so it is kept there.) The stone is encased in indigonium. This is a very rare indigo and clear crystal that affects my race. It inverts our eyes so we can see the sun in this world instead of making us turn to stone, however it makes it so our sun turns us into stone instead, and my glasses are made of this crystal type. I decided to take the whole case. Success! I make it out with both the stone and the case made of the crystal. Now for the week-long hiding phase.

Day 1: Monday: nothing much I can do/I am on high alert /I stay well hidden.

Day 2: Tuesday: I realize that I will need to find someone who will buy the melodic stone.

Day 3: Wednesday: could I sell it to a musician?

Day 4: Thursday: I got ambushed by bounty hunters looking for a quick credit. They stole my food/ I have to relocate now.

Day 5: Friday: I found a new place /moved everything. Food is top priority.

Day 6: Saturday: I go to the market to get more food and find a buyer for the stone.

Day 7: Sunday: just hiding but I saw someone who looked like they would buy the stone. I will ask him tomorrow if he is interested.

Monday, I was safe for seven days so I no longer need to hide. I met the potential buyer, he said he wants the stone but he won’t pay, someone sneaks behind me and holds me back as the buyer takes the stone and leaves. No payment, I will need another way to save my friend.

Tuesday, I figure a full prison break is the best option to distract the guards with over the top chaos. I need to contact my friend to inform him about my plan. The best time for this would be yard time for the inmates, but I missed the window today so tomorrow is my chance. I will need to find a way to get to the control room. I will solve this problem by buying a universal lockpick.

Wednesday, 8 days left. I sneak over to the chain link fence, I tell my friend I am going to get him out and to be ready by either Thursday or Friday and that I am getting him out via breakout.

Friend: ”Wait, where do I go?”

Me: ”Don’t worry I will be in the control room for the whole building. It has speakers, I will tell you where you need to go.”

Thursday, 7 days left. I made it in and the breakout began. It started simple with only a few seeing their door locks change. I lead my friend through the halls when there is an announcement of a system glitch. The announcement is “All guards, head over to the cells.” The other inmates are mostly together in one group so that they cannot be taken back to their cells. No violence yet, but after 10 minutes the guards arrive and the inmates scatter. Full riot, no peace or quiet. The guards are none the wiser about my friend, as they are busy with the other inmates. Then I hear the rattling of the door in the control room. I block it by moving the chair. I look back to the cameras and see that a group of guards are surrounding my friend. I alert the guards and lead them away via the speakers and lock them in the cafeteria. I continue leading my friend out, he makes his way to the phone area for visitors. He needs a way to break the glass. He grabs one of the wooden chairs and starts bashing the chair on the floor, breaking off one of the legs, then uses it as a bat to crack the window. It shatters, and he crawls through to make his way to the front.

Now I need to get out but the guard is still waiting by the door. The only door! I am trapped! I look for another way out, but there is none. I have to knock out the guard and run. I spot a rack with some guns and riot shields. I take one of each, and I exit the room. A guard points a taser at me. I cover myself with the riot shield and point my gun, I will not shoot but I threaten him. He lets me leave if I allow him to live. I don’t have anyone to guide me so I have to remember the way out…or take notes of where the exit is from the cameras. I do just that, I make my way to the phone room then crawl through the glass. I make my way to the front to meet my friend and we are now free. For those seven days we will need to hide.

I will not bore you with that. I will tell you we made it. My story is done. You know how I saved my friend and how we made it out so thank you for listening and goodbye! Anyways, how was your month so far?

Honorable Mention

Honorable Mention

Honorable Mention

Closure

by Joel Gitelson

I was an LA County lifeguard for over 30 years and participated in many searches for missing persons. One involved a young woman who attempted suicide by swimming out to sea in front of Gladstone’s early one evening. We weren’t able to search for her until the next day because we received notification after it was dark. Our dive team met on the beach the next morning and kicked out to Baywatch to begin an underwater search. It would be like finding a needle in a haystack, but you never know.

A Coast Guard helicopter located her floating about a mile offshore, on her back, not moving. We sped out aboard Baywatch and after bringing her aboard, discovered her to have a pulse and spontaneous breathing. We wrapped her in blankets and lowered her into the engine compartment to rewarm her. Paramedics met us at the Baywatch dock in Marina del Rey and transported her to the nearest hospital where she recovered. Her name was Misty, and she was never reported missing. Now, whenever I hear the song “Play Misty for Me,” I think of her.

Most lifeguard searches don’t turn out this way. The victims usually disappear in the waves, off a jetty or at the end of a hellacious rip current. Initially, we muster all available personnel and surface dive in a line from shore out as far as we can go. Baywatch, Rescue Watercraft [RWC] and the USCG all join in. The dive team searches in deeper waters until it’s too dark to search. By this time, the family is alerted, and they arrive on scene to hope for the best. On one occasion, a person entered the water at 14th Street in Manhattan Beach when it was just getting dark. He swam down to 18th Street and exited the water. However, the beach patron who alerted us only saw him enter and not exit. Manhattan Beach Fire Dept. brought a ‘Lighting truck’ onto the pier to illuminate the ocean. The USCG deployed a helo from LAX. We suited up and searched on paddleboards with Baywatch sweeping the area. The individual, long since high and dry, walked up to the police stationed on the pier to see what all the fuss was about. When told of whom we were searching for, he realized it was him.

Searching for a missing swimmer is an arduous process. Six divers are towed along the bottom on a tow bar, going deeper and deeper, back and forth. After an hour we switch off with another six dive team members. We do this for two days, usually. We train for it continuously, but with the family holding vigil on the beach, it’s a dynamic you can’t train for. They make contact with you as you enter and exit the water with grieving eyes reflecting hopelessness and hope at the same time. Waiting for something, anything, they take turns waiting at the exact spot where their loved one disappeared. Sometimes, on night patrol, we’d see them, and they’d be there huddled in blankets, on the beach, waiting.

The usual scenario is that the body floats up after about seven days of being submerged and usually in the relative vicinity of where they went missing. At this point, the Lifeguard Section Chief steps in to help the family process the loss. It’s bittersweet, this closure thing. It’s the best we all can do. It’s a team effort.

Honorable Mention

Uncle Bill’s Pancake House

by David Brubaker

In 1968, when I graduated from the USC Business School, I was hired for my first job in El Segundo. My roommate and I, at the age of 24, moved into a Manhattan Beach apartment on the corner of Rosecrans and Highland. That first weekend we meandered south on Highland and eventually stumbled upon the best pancakes in Southern California: “Uncle Bill’s Pancake House.” I had the ones with bananas and walnuts, my roommate had the strawberry, and we both generously poured the real maple syrup on top. I knew that the South Bay was to be my home, and to me, Uncle Bill’s was the capital of Manhattan Beach!

Over the next 55 years, a lot changed in my life. As time passed, I left that job and started my own business that eventually went public. I moved out of my first apartment and into several others, then finally bought a home in the hill section. While I parted with the roommate, I gained a beautiful wife and an awesome son. I also watched my community evolve from a little-known beach town just south of the LAX Airport to one of the most bustling and growing communities in Los Angeles. Over time, bike and surf shops, mom-and-pop stores were replaced with upscale new restaurants and boutique shops. Through it all, Uncle Bill’s was where I spent every possible Saturday morning, and the pancake house – menu, decor, staff – stayed the same.

One of my favorite Saturday morning breakfast partners was Dr. Burton Marcus, my favorite USC professor from my time there in the ’60s. Attached is the most recent photograph (July 29, 2025) of the two of us old boys in front of our favorite breakfast diner. I am 81 now, Burton is 91, and we agree the pancakes taste the same or maybe even better! My son is 40 now and attended Mira Costa before graduating from USC. In the second attached picture, in the background, is a photo of us in 2003 that has been hanging there ever since.

There was a time when Uncle Bill’s was only a countertop room, and “Van” owned and managed it. In the ’60s and ’70s, there was a barber shop attached to Uncle Bill’s, owned by a man named Ronnie, who used to occasionally cut my hair. Uncle Bill’s bought the shop and it is now the main dining room, alongside the outdoor patio. Over pancakes with Dr. Marcus last week, I couldn’t help but reflect on the fact that while the Manhattan Beach community has blossomed into one of the most progressive and populated beach communities in LA, some things – happily – never change. Dr. Marcus, as a marketing professor, used to emphasize two keys to business success: first, “keep winners” and when I looked around the diner last week, I saw lots of the folks who have been mainstays of this iconic location like Matt (the manager and owner), Gloria, Blanca, Greg, Stacey, Jeanette, and Kyle. They have all been part of the history and growth throughout the years. The second key to success from Dr. Marcus is that a business should “honor their brand.” Uncle Bill’s, while larger in space and packed to the rim with fellow pancake lovers, still has the same charm, service, food quality, and beachy ambiance that it had back in the ’60s. Isn’t it wonderful, in this ever-changing world… that some things never change.

Honorable Mention

Honorable Mention

Beautiful South Bay

by Spiros H. Mikelatos

Oh, proud reader, I love the South Bay, too, though I was not born and raised here.

I was born and raised in another beautiful place, the Greek island Kefalonia, village Aninata with 46 families. In the second chapter of poet Homer’s Iliad the poet writes “Ulysses was leading the great hearted Kefalinians…”

To be called “great hearted” by poet Homer 3,000 years ago is an honor and a responsibility through the ages.

I reached Manhattan Beach and the South Bay with my mother Aneliki and my sister Helene after World War II, in 1952. I was 15 years old, fluent in Greek but only two words of English: yes and no. I have no idea how I learned those two words.

My father, Harry, and brother Jerry arrived in Manhattan Beach three years earlier. There was also a dear Greek friend in Manhattan Beach. His name was Spiros Mitchell (Mihalitsianos). He cared for our family and we cared for him. He was single.

I had a loving family that was split by war and immigration issues but was coming together again in the South Bay. Twenty year old brother Jerry took over as head of the family, due to our father’s advanced age.

There were also some elderly Greek ladies in the South Bay who found out my dilemma with the English language.

They advised night school. I did not complain. I had no idea what was best for me.

Jerry was a man who could think for himself. Without my knowledge he went to talk with Mira Costa Principal Waller and Vice Principal Fisher about me and my sister Helene. I was accepted in Mira Costa as a sophomore, the same grade I was in when I left Greece. School would begin next week and my new first name was Steve. I did not say much. I just recalled that phrase from the Bible: “The Lord is my Shepherd…”

I did well in Mira Costa, not because I was brilliant, I was never brilliant. I did well because teachers and students were supporting me from day one. I still remember that phrase: “Steve, keep up the good work.”

I wanted to have some fun, too. They allowed me to join the track and cross country teams. There were others better than me but I was the one running barefoot. I even ran barefoot on the Mount San Antonio Cross Country Course.

I finished Mira Costa in 3 years and was accepted by UCLA for premedical studies.

Upon graduation from Mira Costa High School the beautiful women of the Sandpipers gave me a scholarship. The beautiful women of the Bank of America gave me another scholarship. My family was making sacrifices, too.

I continued my medical studies at the David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine.

After one year of internship the State of California gave me a license to practice medicine.

I often think the people of Manhattan Beach, South Bay and California were supporting my education all the way. Most of these people have not even seen my face. I have asked myself what I have given in return?

I joined the US Airforce for my draft obligation.

After two years I returned to Santa Barbara for more medical training.

I continued my career as a Family Practice doctor in the South Bay for four years.

I returned to active military duty as a Family Practice Physician to make the Air Force my career. I retired from the Air Force with over 20 years of service.

I continued to practice medicine part time. I worked initially for Veterans Hospitals.

I also did some medical practice for five California maximum security prisons including the women’s prisons in Chowchilla, California.

Presently, I am treating opiate addicts including fentanyl addicts.

My military career took me to Texas, California, Florida, Germany, Bavaria, and Greece.

But I always remembered the South Bay. I remember the beautiful shores, the piers, The Strand, the beautiful restaurants, and nightclubs. Schools and places of worship that reflect beauty and excellence. Civic leaders and police also reflect excellence.

When I think of the South Bay I recall the description of paradise of poet Homer in the Odyssey: “A place where no snow falls and very little rain. In the afternoon a gentle breeze blows from the ocean to refresh the people.”

Honorable Mention

Honorable Mention

The view from the blue swivel chairs

by Jacob Tan

Perhaps the smallest house in Manhattan Beach is a one story bungalow on Highland Ave, one of the town’s few remaining beach cottages. Despite its small size and low-hanging roof, the blue-trimmed cottage houses hundreds of people in its rooms and on its patio on any given Sunday. This breakfast joint is so beloved that people will wait patiently in a row of plastic chairs on the sidewalk for their chance at some syrupy pancakes, with a side of old California nostalgia.

I am talking about Uncle Bill’s Pancake House. The restaurant opened in 1961 in an empty walkstreet home. Other breakfast places stand little chance against the allure of Uncle Bill’s, and this summer morning, I want to partake in the nostalgia too.

I walk past the tired teenage hostess from my high school, towards a little blue door that reveals one of Uncle Bill’s secrets: a diner-style seating area adorned with vintage photos and Christmas cards that families have sent to the house. Stuck to the window next to the blue door is a haphazard collection of sun-faded “Zagat Restaurant Guide” stickers from 2003, 2006, 2011, and 2017—in no particular order. Sometime after 2017, the hand that slapped these stickers on ceased to pay much mind to those reviews. Uncle Bill’s doesn’t need to impress, it simply needs to house the sleepy beachgoers who frequent the restaurant for their morning coffee with eggs and toast. I squeeze into a sparkly blue swivel chair in the diner, and wave to the wait staff as they move past each other in the cramped galley, moving in perfect coordination with colorful plates. I have visited Uncle Bill’s for nearly twenty years, first brought here by my grandmother as a young child twice-weekly, where I learned to read in the very swivel chairs that I sit in now. Back then, we ordered a plate of two muffins, a coffee for my grandmother, and a hot chocolate with whipped cream for me. Today, I almost reach for one of the yellowed plastic menus, but stop myself, opting to stick with tradition. Then the waitress—who still serves my grandmother twice weekly while I am away at college—slides me coffee and a plate with two muffins, still remembering my order some15 years later. As I stir cream into my coffee, I take note of the people who are at the restaurant today. The main dining area is a mix of locals and tourists, some of whom have clearly travelled from faraway places. But I am pleased to see the regulars are unchanged—the usual older gentleman sitting in the corner, a pair of barefoot surfers scarfing down BLTs, and a father and his young son whom I smile at, his face barely making it above the counter.

Manhattan Beach has changed dramatically in the past 50 years. What began as a provisional beach town has swelled into a fully-formed city, threatening to dethrone other beaches as the favorite destination of travelers blown westward to Southern California. Each time I come home from university a restaurant downtown has been remodeled or sold, and a new building has been erected. The yellow plaster classrooms of my former elementary school have been replaced by modern white buildings reminiscent of an urban office. And I can’t help but think of the hysteria amongst local teenagers that went unheard when Wahoo’s—the favorite meal of many Junior Guards—was replaced by another restaurant. On my most recent visit home, I noticed that its changed again

Change is a condition of living by the sea. To choose to settle upon faultlines and sandy soil is to accept the impermanence of your existence, to acquiesce to the supremacy of the earth. In the coming years, Manhattan Beach will continue to take new forms—new generations of beachgoers will be born, new restaurants and homes will be erected, sandcastles will be built and washed away by the waves. I think often of my childhood that unfolded in these blue swivel chairs, and the many people who have been raised by this magical place. I cannot stop the endless beating of the waves, but for certain I have been a witness.

Honorable Mention

Honorable Mention

30 Feet and the Sea

by Raymond Dussault

I poured a cup of gourmet coffee and took it out on the deck of my third floor apartment. I could look down the hill, over my neighbors’ rooftops and the homes on the flat walk street, past the sand and the volleyball courts all the way to the Pacific. It was lake flat and slate grey. The clouds were close and low, as if someone had draped grey sheets under the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.

It was just another Sunday morning. Volleyball with my longtime group and a liquid brunch on the Plaza, but I felt unsettled, as if something was coming. A disruption to Hermosa’s Peter Pan existence.

I marveled for a moment at my good fortune to rent, however high it might be, and still have this unfettered view. I liked my neighbours as I liked most people in Hermosa, and my view was protected by an old zoning law that limited new construction to 30 feet. So, though the couple just below me was wealthy beyond my aspirations, they could not steal my rental view.

As I dressed for volleyball, I couldn’t shake this dark cloud of a feeling. Even as the sun broke up the dirty sheet sky and gave way to pale blue with drifts of sugar white clouds, I still felt weighted with worry. Maybe it was the dream I had about my younger brother, Joseph, whom we lost to cancer four years ago. In the dream, we battled with wooden swords at a Renn Faire, and when he fake-fell from a thrust with my sword I discovered he was really gone. I woke up crying.

Even as I took a bag of volleyballs from the entryway closet, I couldn’t shake the desire to talk one more time to my kind and eccentric brother. I walked out and shut the door behind me, cutting down the narrow stairs next to the currently vacant Franklin home and headed toward the beach.

As I hit Hermosa Avenue, I ran into Henry, the retired aerospace guy who wore socks with his Birkenstocks and was perennially upset with the local government.

“You heard?” he asked, gesturing with his chin toward the Franklin house.

“Heard what?”

He held up his phone. An architectural rendering glowed on the screen: five stories of sleek, modern boxes with steel balconies, towering 50 feet. “Builder’s Remedy,” he said. “City manager messed up. And the Franklins are exploiting that loophole, claiming low-income units. Total BS. It’s the end of old Hermosa.”

My stomach sank. I looked back up the hill. The Franklin house, modest, unoccupied, quiet, would be scraped away. My view, my mornings, my sacred slice of sky and sea, was about to be stolen by people who didn’t even live here.

Henry shrugged. “I don’t even know what we can do. It’s a state law trying to ram housing down small town throats.”

We talked and smacked volleyballs. I played harder in my frustration and almost everyone seemed resigned to the city’s plight. I went to brunch and drank margaritas at Tower 12. Everyone else found reasons to laugh.

I still fought with my melancholy mood and rising anger. I had a tendency to lash out, to give voice and action to my frustrations. I had always liked the Franklins. Billy and Amy were always friendly, threw fun parties on their rooftop deck. They had moved the year before, to be closer to Amy’s aging parents and had planned to remodel and sell their Hermosa home.

Now I only felt anger replacing the good time memories. If I touched my phone, I knew I’d regret the words I’d say. I wished I could talk with my brother, who had always been the low-key to my quick anger.

By late afternoon, the margaritas turned into a long Sunday nap without dreams. When I woke, the sun was setting and I had a plan. One I thought Joseph would prefer to my typical hotheadedness.

That evening, I drafted my first email to neighbors. Hermosa is a city worth fighting for.

Grand Prize Cartoon

Honorable Mention

Life in town

by Nicolai Preiss

I live in a town where nobody likes me

They don’t understand, so they do things to spite me

Majority rules, they got safety in numbers

They tell me to change, but my heart’s done surrendered

Jesus is Lord and the residents know it

Some have a past, and we all have a story

There’s brothers who’d be here if they only made it

The memories within us prove life is is so precious

Rhythm & Blues in the streets of tough city

For punkers and rockers who seek something steady

Working together, been working all day

Love is the answer and grit paves the way

Honorable Mention

Honorable Mention

Honorable Mention

Honorable Mention

The Ice Man Cometh

“The days grow hot, O Babylon!

‘Tis cool beneath thy willow trees!”

– Revolution by Ferdinand Freiligrath

by J.E. Marshall

Three streetwalkers walked into the LOW TIDE INN SALOON.

“Hey Lucky, this place looks like a morgue! Where’s Spoon?” Connie surveyed the room where all nine drunkards, except for Lawrence Swink, had passed out, predicting how fantastic this visit from Teddy Ray Quinn was going to be.

“He’s asleep,” Lucky Malloy, the night bartender answered. “You girls better get Quinn’s room ready.”

Connie bit her tongue and didn’t tell Lucky that she’d just seen Quinn at the new hotel across the alley. Quinn paid her to get something from Harold Hayes.

April and Maggie did chores while dissing Connie for not carrying her weight in their new day job as replacements for Fanny, Marina and Gladys, the maids who had been removed by ICE agents last week.

“She thinks she’s all that ever since Spoon proposed,” April said.

“Well, what do you expect, she never does her share,” Maggie claimed. “Can you imagine her plucking chickens at that farm they keep talking about buying?”

Lawrence Swink downed the free drink Lucky gave him and resumed staring into oblivion, not ready to talk about the topics of the day yet. Like all the patrons of the LOW TIDE INN, he was grateful for the impending plethora of free drinks that the biannual visits from Teddy Ray Quinn would bring but he was not ready for the wild tales and merriment. He could do without that, especially now. He excused himself to go to the john to avoid further conversation. He took a gun out of his jacket and held it to his head.

Little Mateo purposely marched into the bar, grabbed the priest by the head, lifted him up off the table so he could ask a question. Father Howard Halstrap bolted up from his slumber and shouted, “The days grow hot, O Babylon! ‘Tis cool beneath thy willow trees!” Then he remembered who and where he was and sat down to address the little boy.

“You must stay with Miss Vicky. You don’t want to end up in a children’s camp. They will teach you to hurt people and do many bad things,” Father Halstrap gently reminded the child. Though the priest had never seen the inside of a children’s camp, he had seen what came out of them. He’d spent five years in the DEATH VALLEY FACILITY FOR DISLOYAL ADULTS and noticed the guards were getting younger. Innocent children were molded into cold-blooded monsters capable of unspeakable actions.

Father Halstrap managed to escape from the DEATH VALLEY CAMP on the day of the televised executions but couldn’t bear to return to St. James on St. Vincent Street. He stopped at THE LOW TIDE INN for a drink and never left. Every day since he would find comfort planning the hows and whens of his return to St. James with his drinking buddies.

A frantic Miss Vicky from the underground child rescue mission ran into the bar and collected Mateo, scolding him, “Never do that again! You could get lost and I would never be able to find you!”

“Mamita! Mamita!” His mother Marina was one of the maids that ICE kidnapped in the alley on her way to work at the inn.

“For pity’s sake, Lucky, turn off the damn TV. Where the hell is Quinn? He’s late! Give me a drink!” Father Halstrap knew the woman they were going to execute on the White House lawn. He had been incarcerated with her. After too many escapes on Execution Day at the Death Valley facility, the festivities were transferred to DC.

“Give him a drink, Lucky, for God’s sake, and turn the damn TV off!” Lawrence Swink returned from the men’s room pacing like a caged cat.

The ruckus woke up the elderly veterans, General Van Nam Long, and Captain Bernard Duran who fell asleep leaning on each other in a red leather booth. They were the oldest of the end-of-the-line drunkards and had vehemently endeavored to kill each other in their youth, during the first Indochina war, but were best of friends now. Every day they whiled away the hours describing what it was going to be like when they returned to their homelands of Cambodia and France. Before they could catch up on events, Johnny Love, a disturbed young man entered the bar and asked if Lawrence Swink was there. He cried that they must stop an unjust execution.

“Benny Shields is a genius attorney; he can help you. He’s going to help me get my job back,” Edison Finch, brother-in-law of the owner of the LOW TIDE INN said. Edison was a con artist who constantly talked about the day he would get his job back at the theme park that had fired him for selling fast passes for the handicapped to people who were not disabled.

“Benny don’t practice law! He don’t practice anything except drinking,” former police lieutenant Jack Faegan said.

“What do you know about it anyhow?” Edison Finch asked.

“I know you probably bought him a drink every time he told you that you have a solid case. I know he dropped out of Harvard when his dad got busted big time for stock market manipulation.”

“Says the cop who was kicked off the force.” Finch refused to give up faith that Benny Shields could help him get his life back.

“I hope Quinn will arrive soon before they kill each other.” Matthew Fletcher observed that all the men were getting testy. Something was off.

Harold carried in a case of champagne from the loading dock. He was followed by Matthew Fletcher and Charlie Spoon, each carrying a crate of whiskey sent with compliments from Teddy Ray Quinn. Soon a catering service delivered a roast duck and a buffet of assorted side dishes and desserts.

“Wow!” the day bartender declared! “Don’t let Connie see this spread! She’ll expect me to outdo it at our wedding reception! Speaking of Connie, where is she?”

“She gave Hayes the third degree before she left,” Eddie “Two Weeks” Turner reported. He used to be a war correspondent and dreamed of returning to the front line but earned the name “Two Weeks” by pushing all his promises out two weeks, indefinitely, until everyone, even he, forgot them.

“She’s probably picking out something for the party,” Fletcher suggested. Like Two Weeks, Fletcher had a dream that he kept at arm’s length.

Quinn was very disappointed by Connie’s report.

“He said the only way he could survive without Beth was to sell the house and pretend she was still there,” Connie told Quinn

“That is asinine!” Quinn was so furious he strangled Connie and stormed across the alley into the LOW TIDE INN. His plan to lowball Hayes and make a bundle had crashed.

“I’m not your father, kid. You were already born when I met your mother.” Lawrence Swink turned away from the boy. Swink didn’t want to participate in life anymore. He wanted to observe but not get involved. He did love Delilah Love, but he could not stop drinking. He did not dream of getting back together with her. He didn’t have pipe dreams like the others. But he didn’t want to see her die this way.

“They’re going to kill her,” Johnny Love cried.

“Yes, they are, Johnny boy, because you betrayed her, you turned her in, because you’re a coward.” Quinn enjoyed making a cruel entrance, almost as much as he had enjoyed dismembering Beth. He went behind the bar and turned on the TV so the boy could see the execution of his mother, the bravest woman in what once was the USA.

“Turn it off!” Johnny cried out with tears running down his face!

“Oh, I’m going to turn it off, little boy!” Quinn pulled an assault rifle out of his coat and sprayed the room with bullets. Eighty-eight-year-old General Van Nam Long and 92-year-old Captain Bernard Duran held each other tight and died in each other’s arms.

Within seconds Lawrence and Johnny were the only ones standing.

Lawrence Swink reached for the gun in his jacket that he had intended to commit suicide with, but the rifle was already aimed at his son Johnny, and it was too late to take the shot at Quinn, so he pushed his son to the floor and took the bullets. Then he aimed the gun with the arm that wasn’t blown off and he shot Quinn between the eyes.

“Daddy!” Johnny crawled to his father.

“I’m so sorry, son. My beautiful baby boy. I’m so sorry.”

“Daddy!”

“Go. Be like your mother. Live your life! Hurry before they detain you! Run! I love you! Run son!”