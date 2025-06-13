Everyone plays, but winning is also nice for local AYSO teams

by Kevin Cody

“Everyone Plays” is a registered trademark of AYSO soccer.

“We don’t measure the success of our program in championships,” AYSO Region 18 Regional Commissioner Krista Skinner told the Hermosa City Council at its Tuesday, May 27 meeting.

But then Skinner couldn’t resist adding that six Region 18 teams won their respective divisions at the recent AYSO Western States Championship.

Over 200,000 players from Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada competed in The Western States Championship. Region 18 has over 3,000 players from Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach, making it one of the two largest AYSO regions in the nation.

Skinner thanked Hermosa’s Parks and Rec department, in particular Recreation Coordinator Nick Shattuck, for contributing to the program’s success. Region 18 plays at Clark Field and Valley Park in Hermosa, as well as fields in Manhattan.

Each of the six championship teams received commendations from the Council.

The 12U Girls, Lunatics, Skinner said, began playing together last September. They won the local Beach Cup Championship, and the Area 1D Tournament of Champions on their way to winning the Western States Championships.

Skinner said the team was particularly notable for its sportsmanship during a championship game when an opposing player fell to the ground after being hit hard in the midsection by the ball.

“The ball rolled in front of the goal, where three of our players were in position to score. Instead, our team ran to assist the girl who had been hit. The referee had not blown the whistle, so the ball was still in play while our players tended to their opponent,” Skinner said.

The 14U Girls, Blue Fire, also began playing together just last September. They won the Beach Cup, the Area 1D TOC, and the Section 1 Championship before winning the Western States Championship. “Phoebe, one of their team members, cannot be here tonight, but I believe she is watching the live stream. She was diagnosed with a brain tumor, and was hospitalized prior to the Western States Championships. After a successful surgery, she is recovering. I was truly amazed by the composure of the team as they came together to win in her honor,” Skinner said.

“Our All Star 12U Girls team, Venom, was formed after the end of the fall season. They won the Area 1D All Star Tournament, placed second in the Section 1 Championship and won the Western States Championship by defeating South LA , a longtime Region 18 rival.”

“Our second All Star Team, the 12U boys, Mambas, had a similar journey, but a clean sweep on their way to winning the Western States Championships.

“Our third All Star Team,14U Girls, MB Black, faced their toughest competitors from our other 14U Girls All Star team. They tied them at home, and beat them in the finals of the Section 1 Championship on penalty kicks, before a convincing win in the Western States Championship.

The 14U Boys (KSA) were also undefeated in their run, winning the Area 1D All Star Tournament, the Section 1 Championship, and the Western States Championship.

The early bird registration deadline for next season is June Sunday, June 15. For information visit AYSO18.org. ER