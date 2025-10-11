Log In
Hermosa Beach About Town: Parking permit art contest, e-bike award

Hermosa Beach's 16th annual permit art contest is accepting submissions for parking permits for the 2026/27 year. The photo, by Laura Garber, is last year's winner submission.

Hermosa Beach parking permit art contest

The 16th annual Hermosa Beach parking permit art contest is now accepting submissions from all Hermosa Beach residents until October 31, 2025. There is no entrance fee, and the contest is open to all ages, with one submission allowed per person. The winner, selected by the City Manager, will receive a free 2026-27 parking permit or its monetary equivalent if they reside outside the parking district. Participants can enter online at hermosabeach.gov.

 

HBCSD honored with statewide e-bike award 

Hermosa Beach City School District has been awarded the California School Boards Association (CSBA) Golden Bell Award for its innovative “Be Safe, Be SMART” E-Bike Safety Campaign. The award recognizes the District’s partnership with Hermosa Beach Police Department and E-Bike Sense. “Through hands-on safety courses led by E-Bike Sense, students learn helmet laws, traffic rules, and responsible riding practices. Upon successful completion, riders receive a numbered registration sticker permitting them to park their e-bikes or e-scooters on campus,” according to the District’s press release. The campaign reported a significant drop in e-bike accidents among HBCSD students with only one incident reported during the 2024-25 school year. 

