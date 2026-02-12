Jolene O’Hara was an original Ercolette, and Manhattan Beach Strand icon

The giant, brightly colored paper flowers and papel picados that draped the balconies of the 100 year old Manhattan Strand home signaled the New Years Day sendoff planned for Jolene O’Hara. Upon arrival at the celebration of life, friends and family were welcomed by a mariachi band, a bagpiper and in short order, tequila toasts.

The festive send off was not a surprise. Jolene was an original Ercolette at Manhattan’s oldest bar. Later she and husband Donald raised their daughters, Jennifer Colleen, and Courtney Marie, and son Donald at the three story, craftsman style home.

O’Hara was born on April 14, 1937, in Los Angeles. She attended Morningside High School in Inglewood then began her first career at Air-Research at the Los Angeles Airport. Later she worked at Selgrove Realty before dedicating herself fully to her family.

Jolene loved music and dancing, playing cards, and gathering with friends and family.

She was especially proud of her six grandchildren, Dakota, Tommi, Kaylee, McKenzie, Sean and Sage. ER