Lorie Allen Vos, Redondo’s ‘Bossy Vossy’ was one of first women lifeguards 

Beloved mother, wife, grandmother, and friend, Lorie Allen Vos passed away peacefully on August 25, 2025, surrounded by her family.

Lorie ((known to many as Lorie Rice) was born in Virginia in 1965. Her family relocated to Redondo Beach a short time later. Her love for the ocean and competition began early. She started swimming competitively at just six years old, went on to compete in the Junior Olympics, became a varsity swimmer throughout high school—setting multiple school records along the way—and loved outrigger canoeing and water skiing.

At only 18, Lorie made history as one of the first female lifeguards in Redondo Beach, a reflection of her bold and determined spirit. She was the life of the party—always ready for an adventure and never afraid of a challenge.

Lorie’s greatest joy was her family. After moving to El Segundo with her three children—Kieran, Triston, and Emily Roberts—she met the love of her life, Damian Vos. They married and built a beautiful life together, and Lorie became a loving stepmother to Ryan, Randy, and Tim Vos. Together, their family grew even larger, and Lorie took great pride in being a grandmother to 10 wonderful grandchildren, with more on the way.

Her passion for competition was reignited when she returned to outrigger canoeing with Team Lanakila. There, she found a new community and a renewed sense of purpose—going on to win countless races around the world. She was on her way to the qualifiers in Samoa for the U.S. Women’s National Team when she was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

Through every trial, Lorie’s faith remained her foundation. A devoted Christian, she shared her love for Jesus openly and passionately, always seeking to bring hope and light into the lives of others.

Lorie will be remembered for her unstoppable spirit, her strength, and her “watch me do it” attitude. She was a trailblazer, a fighter, and a beacon of love and joy. Her legacy continues through her children, grandchildren, faith, and the many lives she touched. She will be dearly missed and loved forever.

A memorial paddle out will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Rat Beach, Redondo Beach, CA 90277, followed by a service and reception at 12 p.m. at Bay Cities Church, 4915 Emerald St, Torrance.

All who loved Lorie are welcome to attend.