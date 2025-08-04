Manhattan Beach Charlie Saikley Six-Man Beach Volleyball

Thousands of people crowded the sands of Manhattan Beach, and watched from the Pier for the annual Charlie Saikley Six-Man Beach Volleyball tournament, one of the biggest events of the summer locally.

It’s notable for volleyball players in ultra-colorful costumes.

Most of the streets leading to downtown were closed all weekend long, as throngs of people came into the city to watch the games. The city expected to open the streets back up by Monday morning.

Saikley himself was a school teacher at El Segundo High School, and over 50 years ago worked for the city in the Parks and Recreation Department off-hours and summers, where he went on to create the first city-organized volleyball instruction program in Southern California, per the city of Manhattan Beach. The city calls Saikley the “Godfather of Beach Volleyball.”