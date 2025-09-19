Manhattan Beach Police Beat: Burglary, Tesla break-in, E-bike burglary

Crime stats

The Manhattan Beach Police Department received 953 calls for service between September 4 and 10, made 22 arrests, took 53 reports, and responded to 13 traffic collisions. Among the crimes that occurred were eight thefts, six vehicle burglaries, three residential burglaries, and three assaults.

Believed burglar busted

According to MBPD reports, on September 5 at approximately 1:16 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations on the 1800 block of Rosecrans Avenue. During the subsequent investigation, the officer discovered a Wifi Jammer and other stolen property. The driver was transported to the MBPD jail and booked. The suspect was believed to have been involved in several other vehicle burglaries in Manhattan Beach.

Workout burglary

On Sept. 9 at approximately 12:17 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of Rosecrans Avenue, to 24 Hour Fitness, regarding a burglary report. According to the police report, the victim left her keys in a locker in the women’s gym, but did not lock the locker. After working out, the victim discovered her keys had been stolen. The victim walked out to her vehicle and discovered that a backpack containing jewelry and a laptop had been stolen.

Tesla break-in

According to MBPD reports, on Sept. 9 at approximately 7:14 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 600 block of 36th Street regarding a vehicle burglary. The night before, at about 9 p.m., the victim parked the Tesla in the driveway and plugged it in. At approximately 7:10 a.m., the victim discovered that the rear driver’s side window had been smashed and the charging cable had been stolen. No other items were stolen from the vehicle. The Tesla camera was able to obtain video of the suspect, and they were described as a male, late teens to early twenties, approximately 6’0″, thin build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the front pulled over his face, and dark Adidas track pants.

E-bike burglary

On Sept. 9, at approximately 3:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Manhattan Beach Avenue regarding a burglary. The victim’s e-bike was stolen from their garage. The victim was unsure if the garage was closed and locked at the time of the theft.

Night burglary interrupted

On Sept. 10 at approximately 9:07 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of 3rd Street regarding a residential burglary. At 9 p.m., the victim was asleep in his upstairs bedroom when he heard the sound of glass shattering. The victim yelled out and heard suspect(s) outside running down the stairwell from his second-story balcony. There were no items stolen from the victim.

Jugging prevention tip

The MBPD wants to give the following tips to prevent bank jugging. Bank jugging is the act of following someone after they’ve made a large cash withdrawal, with the intent to burglarize their vehicle and steal the cash.

— Be aware of your surroundings.

— Avoid counting or displaying large amounts of

cash in public.

— Don’t display bank envelopes or cash bags openly

while walking to your car.

— If you suspect you’re being followed, do not go

home—drive to a police station or public place

and call for help.

— Never leave cash or bank documents in plain sight

inside your vehicle. ER