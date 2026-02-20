Log In
MB Police Beat: Hat trick, armed robbery, burglary foiled and a woman dragged

One of three illegally possessed guns confiscated by MBPD over the course of one night. From MBPD Instagram

Hat trick

From the MBPD Instagram (@ManhattanBchPD) on Jan. 28: “The graveyard crew went for the “hat trick” in illegally possessed guns over the holiday weekend. 

Saturday Morning at 1am – El Porto: A Sergeant stopped a U-haul van for a vehicle code violation. The driver was unlicensed and on felony probation for assault. Officers found a loaded revolver on the front passenger seat. 

Saturday Night at 8pm – Downtown MB: An officer stopped a vehicle for multiple vehicle code violations. Of the 5 occupants, there were 3 adults and 2 juveniles. No one had a valid drivers license and one passenger had a warrant for theft. Officers found a loaded and unregistered handgun hidden under the backseat. 

Monday Night at 10pm – Sand Dune Park: An officer contacted two people in an illegally parked vehicle. The driver was on Post Release Community Supervision. The passenger admitted to officers that she had a firearm concealed in her purse. A loaded revolver was later recovered.” 

Crime stats

Manhattan Beach Police Department received 946 calls for service between January 29 and February 4. Officers took 48 reports, made 15 arrests, and responded to 21 traffic collisions. Among the crimes were four thefts, two residential burglaries, one auto theft, two vehicle burglaries, zero assaults, one robbery, and two instances of vandalism.

$300,000 burglary

On February 1 at approximately 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the report of a residential burglary in the 1400 block of 19th Street. According to the police report, the homeowners reported they left their residence for approximately nine hours, and upon returning, they discovered the backyard glass office window had been shattered. The homeowners reported that over $300,000 worth of jewelry, designer handbags, and miscellaneous personal property had been stolen from the residence.

Bruce’s Beach bust

On February 3 at approximately 3:53 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of The Strand regarding a residential burglary in progress. The reporting party advised that the suspect was fleeing towards Bruce’s Beach. Officers located and detained the suspect in the 2600 block of Bayview Drive. The suspect, who had signs of mental illness, was arrested for burglary.

Strong-arm robbery

On February 2 at approximately 4:19 p.m., officers responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 1000 block of Manhattan Avenue. The victim reported that a male suspect stole his wallet, which contained $300. Officers located the suspect near the 500 block of The Strand. The suspect fled, prompting a foot pursuit, and was apprehended in the 200 block of 5th Street.

Vehicle stolen 

On February 1 at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of 11th Street for a stolen vehicle report. The registered owner parked his vehicle in that location on January 31 and noticed it missing just before calling officers. There is no suspect description at this time. ER

