Mickey’s Deli manager receives community support following stroke

Gonzalo Diaz (left) with the team at Mickey's Deli; Paul and Mickey Mance (center.) Easy Reader file photo.

by Laura Garber 

Gonzalo Diaz started his job at Mickey’s Italian Deli in 1990, the same year Mickey Mance, the  third-generation deli operator, was born. 

“As I always remember it,” Mance said, “I don’t know a Mickey’s Deli without him here.” 

Diaz, the delicatessen’s manager, suffered a massive stroke on Monday, October 20, leaving zero mobility in the left side of his body. Diaz is currently recovering at a rehabilitation center.

The team at Mickey’s Deli always noted Diaz’s strength as a manager to solve problems. They believe he will respond to this health challenge with the same stalwart approach. “He’s a fighter, a warrior, and like I said, a problem solver,” Mance said. 

Mance has organized a GoFundMe to support Diaz’s journey to recovery.

“There’s so many factors on what recovery looks like,” Mance said. “There’s a lot of unknowns right now.”  

Diaz’s daughter, Yoselyn Diaz, will administer the donations raised through GoFundMe, “to support his recovery/rehabilitation needs and the household expenses directly impacted by his medical condition,” according to the fundraiser. 

“He’s one of the guys who just works tremendously hard every single day,” Mance said. “I think if you’re in the South Bay and you’ve come to Mickey’s, he’s synonymous with Mickey’s; seeing him up front, cracking jokes and a smile on his face.” 

Mance says Diaz’s daughter was relieved to hear her dad cracking jokes a few days after the stroke. 

“It’s like he’s there,” Mance said. “He’s making his comeback.” 

Donations can be made on GoFundMe: gofund.me/4fc24b686 ER

