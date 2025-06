Photos by Kevin Cody

The Mira Costa High School class of 2025 celebrated graduation Thursday evening, June 12 with the traditional walk from Hermosa Beach to the Manhattan Beach pier. The tradition began in 2020 during COVID when indoor gatherings were prohibited. This year’s march was led by Principal Jennifer Huynh. The Strand walk followed the more traditional diploma walk held earlier in the afternoon on the Mira Costa Campus, in Waller Stadium. ER