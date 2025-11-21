Peninsula December 2025 Calendar

Spotlight:

5 Friday

DECEMBER

The TAS Winter Show and reception

Through Saturday, January 3. An opening reception of The Winter Show, a juried all-media exhibition open exclusively to Palos Verdes Art Center (PVAC) members. The gallery will have on display 26 featured artists presented in tandem, celebrating 50 years of The Circle of Palos Verdes Art Center. 6 – 9 p.m. Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes.

2 Tuesday

DECEMBER

Torrance Memorial Holiday Festival

Through Sunday, December 7. Holiday Festival is a one-of-a-kind holiday event includes beautifully decorated trees, entertainment, holiday gifts, children’s activities, food court and special ticketed events, including a fashion show and dinner gala. All activities located in the white tent at Skypark Drive and Medical Center Drive, 3330 Lomita Blvd., Torrance. For information and a schedule of events visit torrancememorialfoundation.org.

Yoga at the library

Practice gentle yoga in a calming environment. All levels are welcome. Bring your own mat or use one of ours. No registration is required. 10 – 11 a.m. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.

3 Wednesday

DECEMBER

PV Walkers

Every Wednesday of the month meet at the Scriba Family Center for guided stretching, led by physical therapists from Providence Little Company of Mary, San Pedro, followed by walking at your own pace at the Promenade on the Peninsula. Sponsored by Peninsula Seniors, Promenade on the Peninsula and LCMH. Post exercises, walkers are invited for coffee at the Peninsula Seniors Scriba Family Center. Providence Little Company of Mary staff will provide fun exercises and a mapped-out walk at the Promenade. 9 – 11 a.m. 602 Deep Valley Drive, Suite 310, Rolling Hills Estates. For more information (310) 377-3003. Free.

Bohannon Lecture

The Baroque Art Period (1600-1750). Members and guest lecturers, Ann and Lee Strong, discuss the characteristics of the Baroque Period that flourished from the early 17th century to the mid-18th century, originating in Rome. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Drive #310, Rolling Hills Estates.

Explore Coastal Birdlife

Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy for a free bird walk with an experienced naturalist, Bob Shanman. Binoculars will be provided. 9 a.m. Meet in front of the White Point Education Center 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro.

Movies at the Library

Free showing of Pride and Prejudice. 2:30 – 5 p.m. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. Free admission. No sign up required.

4 Thursday

DECEMBER

Riviera Village Holiday Stroll

Celebrate the holiday season at Riviera Village with the annual Holiday Stroll. The best holiday songs play in the background while Christmas lights illuminate the streets. Santa, the Grinch, and other holiday characters will be there for plenty of fun photo ops. Bundle up. 5 – 9 p.m. Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach.

Recovering Stolen Nazi Loot

In 2021, UCLA Librarian Diane Mizrachi received a surprise email from the Jewish museum in Prague asking for help in returning Nazi-looted books found n the UCLA library. Diane soon discovered that not only did the UCLA library have Nazi looted books, similar collections were dispersed in libraries around the world. Join Diane to learn about her efforts in finding Nazi-looted books and returning them to their rightful owners. 7:30 p.m. The Jewish Community Center, 2108 Vail Ave., Redondo Beach. $30 per adult.$15 student. Tickets available at jccmb.com.

Coloring & Coffee

Every first and third Thursday of the month. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, coloring and conversations. Supplies will be provided. Drop-in. No registration required. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Peninsula Center Library Purcell meeting room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.

Debbie Allen’s Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Through Sunday, December 14. The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker is an international sensation that gives the ballet classic a fresh, new context with lively characters, new music by industry legends, diverse choreography, spectacular aerial arts, and state-of-the-art projection to create an immersive, vibrant, and memorable theater experience for all ages. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. For tickets and showtimes visit debbieallendanceacademy.com/hcnperformances.

First Thursday ArtWalk, San Pedro

Enjoy the downtown art galleries, restaurants and shops. Pop-ups, musicians and downtown markets add to the evening fun. 5:30 – 9 p.m. The fun takes place primarily between Pacific Avenue, Harbor Boulevard, 4th, and 9th Streets, with the heart of the event centered around 6th and 7th Streets, especially along Mesa Street. 6 – 9 p.m. on the corner of 6th and Mesa. Information and map visit 1stthursday.net.

First Thursday, Hearts Respond

Poetry, portraits, art, photography, and original music by local artists. Free to attend. 7 p.m. Studio, 333 W. 7th Street, San Pedro. Contact Greg if you’d like to perform at (310) 897-5043.

5 Friday

DECEMBER

Art in the Atrium

A winter show gallery display featuring 26 artists presented in tandem with celebrating 50 years of The Circle of Palos Verdes Art Center. The winter show reception will be from 6 – 9 p.m. Stop by and meet the artists. Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes.

Dinosaurs at South Coast Botanic Garden

Experience the Age of Reptiles throughout the 87 acres. Guests will get to meet 13 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs. Each one moves with quiet, graceful motions, and some even make noise. This exhibit is included with any Garden Admission and runs through February 1, 2026. 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Estates. Tickets and event schedule at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/dinosaurs-around-the-world-the-great-outdoors.

Marine Mammal Care Center

Open for public visits Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. During your visit, you will get to see seal and sea lion patients, enjoy various exhibits, join a scheduled lecture or activity, and learn from our experienced volunteer docents. You can also do some shopping in our gift store with all proceeds supporting the care and protection of marine mammals and our shared ocean. 3601 S. Gaffey, Suite #8, San Pedro. marinemammalcare.org.

The Nightcaps Holiday Lounge, Grand Annex

Holiday night of jazzy, mid-century cool. Phenomenal Vocalist Mark Kopitzke and his all-star band bring the swing with tunes from the Great American Songbook and your favorite holiday classics. Doors open at 7 p.m. 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Tickets: grandvision.org.

Sandpipers Holiday Homes Tour

Tickets are on sale now for the Sandpiper’s 33rd Annual Holiday Homes Tour Friday, December 5 through Sunday, December 7. This year’s tour is set to be more dazzling than ever, showcasing unique South Bay homes beautifully transformed for the season. Local artisans and florists have crafted stunning winter wonderlands, making this a festive experience not to be missed. For tickets and information visit sandpipers.org.

Hollywood movie night, Malaga Cove

Island in the Sky (1953), a gripping survival drama starring John Wayne. 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. Malaga Cove Library gallery & garden, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. Free admission and free popcorn.

6 Saturday

DECEMBER

Port of Los Angeles Holidays

Celebrate the Holidays at San Pedro Town Square with the San Pedro City Ballet, a Boat Parade, Snow Play, Carolers, a Marionette show and more. 4 – 8 p.m. Promenade at 6th Street and Harbor Blvd., San Pedro. More information at lawaterfront.org.

Peninsula Parade of Lights

The City of Rolling Hills Estates lights up the season the Palos Verdes Peninsula Holiday Parade of Lights. The parade features community and civic groups, school and youth organizations, marching bands, drill teams, equestrian units, local businesses, and of course, Santa. Grand Marshal Don “Sluggo” Slaught. 6 p.m. The Parade Begins at Silver Spur Road and Drybank Drive, east on Silver Spur Road to Roxcove Drive, south to Deep Valley Drive, west on Deep Valley Drive, continuing through the Promenade on the Peninsula to Norris Center Drive.

King Tide Watch, Roundhouse Aquarium

Hosted by Oceanographic Teaching Stations. Join the Roundhouse Aquarium, local scientists, and climate activists for a special King Tide Watch. Experience one of nature’s most dramatic high tides, a King Tide, created when the sun, moon, and Earth align. Participants will help document how rising sea levels impact the California coastline. Bring your camera or phone to capture the tide and share your photos for this community science effort. Dress in warm layers as it can be chilly near the pier. 9 – 10:30 a.m. Base of the Manhattan Beach Pier. Free and open to all ages. To learn more about King Tides and how to submit your photos, visit coastal.ca.gov/kingtides.

George F Canyon Discovery Walk

Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy along with Naturalists who will guide you along a trail through the preserve to discover a unique variety of wildlife in their canyon habitat with amazing views of the LA Basin. 10:30 a.m. Meet on the back patio of the Nature Center. Parking in Preserve lot, 27305 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rolling Hills Estates. Rain cancels. Sign up at pvplc.org/calendar.

Christmas with the Rat Pack, Norris Theater

A magical recreation of a 1960’s Las Vegas Christmas at The Sands with Sinatra, Martin & Davis. Starring the acclaimed Brian Duprey as Frank Sinatra, Joe Scalissi as Dean Martin, and Kenny Jones as Sammy Davis Jr., together they dazzle audiences by singing all the great hits. 3 p.m. Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates.

TechKnows, Peninsula Library

Have a question about how to download e-books? Can’t get your Kindle to work? Drop in and have our knowledgeable team of TechKnows assist with all your techy questions. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Peninsula Center Library community room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates.

7 Sunday

DECEMBER

Let It Snow, Green Hills Memorial

Holiday Festival and Memorial Tree Lighting. Santa photos, snow sledding, sleigh rides, arts & crafts, holiday music and ornament decorating. 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes. For more information visit GreenHillsLA.com or call (310) 521-4460.

Spirit of the Holidays Parade, San Pedro

For 45 years, this magical event has brought joy, wonder, and a sense of community to our streets. 1 – 3 p.m. The parade route starts at 13th Street and Pacific Avenue, right on 6th Street and ends at 6th Street and Palos Verdes Street.

PV Juniors Holiday Luncheon

Experience the Spirit of the Season with the PV Junior Women’s Club at our Holiday Luncheon & Shopping Boutique. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Torrance Marriot, 3635 Fashion Way, Torrance. Tickets available at pvjuniors.org.

PV Symphonic Holiday Concert, Riviera Methodist

The Palos Verdes Symphonic Band presents its annual holiday concert Hope, Peace and Joy, featuring festive classics, seasonal favorites and uplifting music to welcome the spirit of the season. Join us for an afternoon of inspiration and holiday cheer. Free admission. 4 p.m. Riviera United Methodist Church, 375 Palos Verdes Blvd, Redondo Beach.

Wreath making, SC Botanic Garden

Additional class Saturday, December 13. At the South Coast Botanic Garden Wreath Making Workshop. Sip on apple cider while creating your own festive wreath. Craft, laugh, and make memories with friends and family while learning simple tips to keep your wreath fresh and beautiful throughout the holidays. Price: $50/Members, $55/non-members. 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 2 – 3:30 p.m. Sign up at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/classes. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Estates.

La Venta Holiday

The 4th annual A Very La Venta Holiday event returns to bring back the merriment with holiday favorites. Holiday family portraits, wreath making, family-friendly crafts, gourmet food stations from Made by Meg Catering, cocktails/mocktails, our hot cocoa bar, and more fun surprise-and-delight moments. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 796 Via Del Monte, Palos Verdes Estates. Tickets available at laventa.com/community-events.

Ray Carroll Toy Drive Gift Wrapping

Light up the holidays for families in our community who are unable to purchase food, clothing and toys to celebrate the holidays with their children. The Jewish Community Center will help hundreds of children and families in need ensuring that they too will be able to celebrate the holidays. Help wrap new toys for children. 11 a.m. 2108 Vail Ave., Redondo Beach. To sign up or to donate visit jccmb.com.

8 Monday

DECEMBER

Board Games for adults, Library

Join your neighbors for a friendly game of chess, checkers, Scrabble and other board games. No reservations required, just drop in. 2 – 4 p.m. Peninsula Center Library Purcell room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.

10 Wednesday

DECEMBER

PVP Village information session

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Village is an organization of older adults who have joined together to help one another navigate the challenges and opportunities of aging. Meet PVP Village members and learn about the PVP Village, its enriching social and intellectual activities and volunteer support. 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Palos Verdes Peninsula Purcell room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. Call (310) 991-3324 or email peninsulavillagepvp@gmail.com for more information or to RSVP.

Bohannon Lecture

Siegfried & Roy – Beyond Belief. Member, entertainer, and lecturer, Paul Stone, presents a talk on the lives of Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn who performed an animal-based magic show with tigers in Las Vegas that ended in tragedy in 2003. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Drive #310, Rolling Hills Estates.

11 Thursday

DECEMBER

Knitting at the Library

Join our weekly knitting club. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced knitter, it’s the perfect opportunity to connect with others, share tips, and work on your latest project. Knitting has been shown to reduce stress, improve focus, and boost mental health – all while creating beautiful handmade items. Bring your needles and yarn, and let’s stitch together. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 10:30 – 12:30 Malaga Cove Library community room, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates.

13 Saturday

DECEMBER

Pier Holiday celebration

A free community event. Holiday photos, Carolers, DJ, Arts & Crafts followed by Holiday Gift Wrapping (while supplies last). 2 – 4 p.m. Fisherman’s Wharf at the west end of The Pier, Redondo Beach.

Breakfast with Santa

The City of Rancho Palos Verdes invites you to join Santa Claus for a hot breakfast and music performances, caroling, crafts and a visit from Santa outdoors on the park lawn. First seating 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Second seating 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Ken Dyda Civic Center, 30940 Hawthorne Blvd. Register at rpvca.gov/parks.

Blue Water Clay Pottery Sale

Blue Water Clay is a full service ceramic arts studio that offers memberships, classes, day passes, workshops and special events. The artists are having a winter sale. Stop by and shop for holiday gifts from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday. 801 S. Pacific Avenue, San Pedro. Bluewaterclay.com.

Guided Nature Walk

Join Los Serenos de Point Vicente for a hike through the three acres of Coastal Sage Scrub and willow wetland. Enjoy an easy stroll led by our docent through the natural habitat right in the middle of urban residential sprawl to learn about the natural and cultural history of the area. Free. all ages welcome. Bring sun/weather protection and water, sturdy shoes recommended. The hike difficulty is moderate. 10 a.m. Meet at the trailhead on Posey Way near King Harbor Drive in Rancho Palos Verdes. For more information, visit losserenosrpv.org or call (310) 544-5260.

Divorce workshop, Peninsula Library

With speakers Kevin J. Kensik, a divorce attorney with over 25 years experience, as well as therapists and divorce financial professionals to help individuals through the difficult and confusing times of divorce. Peninsula Center Library Purcell room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Call (310) 891-2300 to reserve your spot.

Naturalist Guided Walk

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy invites you to walk through an impressively restored habitat on top of an ancient slide area with spectacular bluff-top ocean views that are well worth the visit. Moderate. 9 a.m. Street parking where Palos Verdes Drive South becomes 25th St. West of Catalina Vista, San Pedro. Meet at the East Boundary trailhead. Sign up at pvplc.org/calendar.

Native Plant Sales

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy Plant Sale at George F Canyon, 27305 Palos Verdes Dr. E., Rolling Hills Estates. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Create your own butterfly garden with a beautiful native plant from the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Our native plant expert will give you professional tips on creating a garden waystation and home for local species.

Nature Club for Kids

Discover the World of Trees with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. Join us for a tree themed Nature Club. Learn about trees found on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, make a fun holiday craft, and plant a tree in the nature preserve. Ages 3-10. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. White Point Nature Education Center, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro.

14 Sunday

DECEMBER

Paper Bead Ornaments workshop, SC Botanic Garden

Learn to repurpose leftover wrapping paper into colorful paper beads, then make your own festive ornaments to take home. With holiday music, hot chocolate (and Bailey’s, if you’re over 21), and plenty of creativity, this workshop is the perfect way to celebrate the season. 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Price: $23/ Members, $25/non-members. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Sign up at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/classes.

Christmas Music Spectacular

A free event for the whole family at St. Peter’s by the Sea. Collecting donations, detergent, and dryer sheets for Laundry Love. Bake sale to benefit those in need. 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. 6410 Palos Verdes Drive South, Rancho Palos Verdes. More information at stpeterspv.com.

Holiday Festival, Rancho Palos Verdes

St. John Fisher Catholic Church presents Christmas Holiday Festival. Sweets, Sounds, and Sparkling Lights. A delightful day of holiday festivities as we celebrate the Advent Season in anticipation of Christmas. Santa’s Cookie Workshop, Holiday Concert and Tree Lighting Ceremony. 12 – 6 p.m. 5448 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. For more information and Sunday Mass schedule visit sjf.org.

15 Monday

DECEMBER

Unraveled: Fiber Arts Circle

Bring your supplies and projects the 3rd Monday of the month to stitch and chit chat with others. All fiber arts and skill levels are welcome. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Miraleste Library, 29089 Palos Verdes Dr. E., Rancho Palos Verdes.

17 Wednesday

DECEMBER

Bohannon Lecture

Beware of financial Crimes. A Malaga Bank security representative will discuss identity theft, cybersecurity, and fraud awareness, emphasizing the importance of staying vigilant against sophisticated scams. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Drive #310, Rolling Hills Estates.

19 Friday

DECEMBER

Peninsula Library Friends Foundation Book Sale

Through Saturday, December 20. This monthly sale offers more than 25,000 books, large print, books on CD, music CD’s, records and puzzles to pick from. Lots of great gift ideas. New donations arriving daily. Admission is free. 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Malaga Cove Library, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates.

Malaga Cove Book Sale

Through Saturday, December 20. Open to the public. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates.

20 Saturday

DECEMBER

PV Ballet presents The Nutcracker

Through Sunday, December 21. Celebrate the holiday season with the timeless beauty of The Nutcracker, as Palos Verdes Ballet proudly presents its 45th annual production of this beloved classic. Saturday showtime 7 p.m. Sunday show times 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets: palosverdesperformingarts.com. PV Performing Arts Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Dr., Rolling Hills Estates.

Guided Nature Walk

Explore the Coastal Haven of White Point Nature Preserve with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. Naturalists will guide you along a trail to discover a unique variety of wildlife in their coastal sage scrub habitat with amazing views across to the ocean. Meet in front of the Nature Center and come inside to explore after the hike. 10:30 a.m. Preserve parking available at the end of the street in a gravel lot at 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Sign up at: pvplc.org/calendar

21 Sunday

DECEMBER

Let It Snow!

Los Cancioneros Master Chorale Winter Concert. It never snows on the Southern California coast, so for our holiday season we want it to snow music. From Elgar’s “Christmas Greeting,” special Christmas works by Wells and Petker, to a medley of secular carols, all with splendid orchestral accompaniment, we offer all the sounds of the season to keep you warm and cheery. 5 p.m. James R. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets: tickets.lcmasterchorale.com or the Box Office (310) 781-7171.

27 Saturday

DECEMBER

Native Garden Tour

Come tour the White Point Native Plant Garden and learn about how to grow and care for native plants. Monthly every 4th Saturday. 11 – 11:30 a.m. White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro.

Native Plant Sale

Bring nature home. The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy Plant Sale at White Point Nature Education Center, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

31 Wednesday

DECEMBER

Andy & Renee & Hard Rain