Police Beat Manhattan Beach: Two stolen trucks and a BMW,

Crime stats

According to Manhattan Beach Police Department records, during the month of August officers received 3,922 calls for service, made 68 arrests, and responded to priority emergency calls in an average time of 2 minutes and 6 seconds. Among the crimes that were reported were 16 vehicle burglaries, 35 larcenies (non-vehicle burglaries, 9 residential burglaries, one business burglary, nine auto thefts, and two sexual offenses.

Stolen truck, then stolen BMW

On September 13, at approximately 9:23 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Manzanita Lane regarding a stolen vehicle report. The victim told officers he parked and locked his BMW X5 SUV in his driveway on the previous day and then discovered his vehicle had been stolen. Video surveillance showed a flatbed truck drove towards the victim’s house and parked, with a suspect exiting the truck and stealing the victim’s vehicle. The truck and the victim’s BMW X5 were driven away. The officers continued their investigation and determined the – truck was also stolen from a nearby residence in the city. This is an ongoing investigation.

Broken glass, stolen car

On September 15, at approximately 6:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Voorhees Avenue regarding a stolen vehicle report. The victim told officers that they had parked their GMC Sierra in the driveway and that sometime during the evening, their vehicle was stolen. The victim told officers they discovered broken glass where their vehicle was parked. There is no suspect information at this time. ER