Police Beat: The Bicycle Thief and The Garage Thief

The Bicycle Thief 

On July 17, at approximately 10:06 p.m., MBPD officers were dispatched to the 200 block of 40th Street regarding the theft of a bicycle from a garage. According to police reports, the victim told officers he left his garage door open, but his bicycle was locked to a pipe in the garage. Surveillance video showed a male in his 30s, with a thin build, wearing a black/gray hooded sweater, carrying a black backpack, entering the garage with bolt cutters. He is then seen leaving the garage with the bicycle. 

 

Garage Thief II

On July 18 at approximately 6:40 a.m., MBPD officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Elm Avenue regarding a residential burglary. According to police reports, the victim was inside her residence when she heard her garage door opening. She went to investigate and saw a man wearing a green Adidas tracksuit walking out of her garage. She discovered that her diaper bag, containing her garage remote, had been stolen.

 

Garage Thief III

On July 20 at approximately 7:10 p.m., MBPD officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard regarding a grand theft report. According to police reports, the victim’s e-bike was stolen from her open garage as she was moving items. The victim left her garage unattended for approximately 20 minutes when the theft occurred. There is no suspect information. 

 

Garage Thief IV 

On July 21 at approximately 9:40 a.m., MBPD officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Fisher Avenue regarding a theft report. The suspect(s) entered an open garage and stole the victim’s e-bike. There is no suspect information 

 

