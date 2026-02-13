Log In
South Bay Boardriders Club sends team to Aussie Boardrider championships 

Kai Kusher will represent the South Bay Boardriders Club (SBBC) in the Open Division at the World Boardriders Championships at Snapper Rock in Australia. Above, he performs a backside slash, in a SBBC contest in 2013, in Manhattan Beach, when he was 10. Photo by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com)

by Will Watson

SB Boardriders Club

The world-famous surf spot, Snapper Rocks on the Gold Coast of Australia, is hosting over 40 surf clubs from 10 countries for a 3-day contest this coming week, February 13–16.  

The South Bay Boardriders Club (SBBC), led by coaches Matt Walls, Dickie O’Reilly, and Shaun Burrell are sending eight surfers in 4 divisions:

Open Men’s: Kai Kushner and Johnny Herrouin.

Open Women’s: Sisters Teagan Meza and London Meza.

Juniors (U20): Dylan Morrisoe and Cole Saffell .

Masters (40+): Shaun Burrell and Max Hoshino.

Former pro surfer Sean Burrell, competing in a SBBC contest in Manhattan Beach in 2012, will represent the SBBC in the Masters Division at the World Boardriders Championships at Snapper Rock in Australia

Just one team surfer will compete in each division. The second team surfer will attend the contest as an alternate.  The four-person, four division format is unique to the World Boardriders Championship, and is geared to showcases a balance of youth, experience, and elite talent.

For more information or to view the contest live visit Worldclubchampionship.com.au. ER

