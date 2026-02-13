South Bay Boardriders Club sends team to Aussie Boardrider championships 

by Will Watson

SB Boardriders Club

The world-famous surf spot, Snapper Rocks on the Gold Coast of Australia, is hosting over 40 surf clubs from 10 countries for a 3-day contest this coming week, February 13–16.

The South Bay Boardriders Club (SBBC), led by coaches Matt Walls, Dickie O’Reilly, and Shaun Burrell are sending eight surfers in 4 divisions:

Open Men’s: Kai Kushner and Johnny Herrouin.

Open Women’s: Sisters Teagan Meza and London Meza.

Juniors (U20): Dylan Morrisoe and Cole Saffell .

Masters (40+): Shaun Burrell and Max Hoshino.

Just one team surfer will compete in each division. The second team surfer will attend the contest as an alternate. The four-person, four division format is unique to the World Boardriders Championship, and is geared to showcases a balance of youth, experience, and elite talent.

For more information or to view the contest live visit Worldclubchampionship.com.au. ER