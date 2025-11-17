Log In
Spotlight on Books: Harold D. Avent Sr. Reading & Signing Party

Harold D.Avent Sr., Harold Avent Jr., Drea Avent and Marica Avent.
photos by Tony LaBruno

Peninsula resident and businessman Harold D. Avent, Sr. held a book signing for his new book, “Wisdom for the Journey of Life,” at Fred Hesse Community Park on October 18. His story begins with life  in a Nashville public housing project. In this heartfelt account of his road to financial and personal success, he reveals the practical wisdom learned through his decades in banking, and real estate. Following the guidance of his mother and subsequent mentors, he teaches readers to “do more than what is necessary,” and to live with purpose, integrity and joy. “Wisdom for the Journey Of Life” is available on Amazon.

