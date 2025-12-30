Spotlight on Kids: Special Children’s League “Giving hands, caring hearts”

The Palos Verdes Country Club was filled to capacity as the Special Children’s League (SCL) hosted its annual benefit luncheon on November 21. The rainy weather outside couldn’t dampen the spirits inside, as community members gathered to support neighbors with developmental disabilities. The event, themed “A Community in Giving — giving hands, caring hearts,” continued a tradition of service that began in 1957. SCL provides crucial funding to local organizations helping individuals with autism, cerebral palsy, and other developmental challenges. To learn more about SCL’s mission or to contribute to their cause, please visit

sclsouthbay.org

.

Photos by Tony LaBruno