Spotlight on Milestones: A Landmark Birthday Celebration for local Arts & Culture Supporter Pat Brown

Pat Brown. Photos by Tony LaBruno
photos by Tony LaBruno

Pat Brown celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends at Pacific Standard Prime where her daughter, Christine Brown is the Executive Chef. Guests played a raucous game of trivia about Pat Brown and the winning team won lunch at San Pedro Brewing Company, owned by her son, James Brown. Francine Howard was the host of the evening. Liz Schindler Johnson, Executive Director for the Grand Vision Foundation, described Pat as the glue who held people together. She has been instrumental in building new supporters for the Palos Verdes Art Center as well as for the Grand Vision Foundation, which supports the Warner Grand Theatre and Music Hall in San Pedro. The City of Los Angeles issued a Birthday Greeting Proclamation wishing Pat a beautiful 90th birthday day filled with laughter and love.

