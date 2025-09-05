Susan Wilcox went wild for the Peninsula

Susan Wilcox is stepping away from fundraising after spearheading a 96-acre wildlife corridor on the Peninsula

by Chelsea Sektnan

Susan Wilcox led funding efforts that have secured millions of dollars to expand and restore the Palos Verdes Land Conservancy.

“I’ve had the luxury of being able to invest energy and time in my career into the things I most care about, and that’s fortunate,” Wilcox said. Now, after 13 years as PVLC Development Director, she is stepping down.

Wilcox has lived on the Peninsula since 1984, settling in San Pedro and quickly falling in love with the natural beauty and close-knit communities. When the opportunity arose to join the Land Conservancy in 2013, she recalls it feeling like “a lifetime dream come true.”

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy was founded in 1988 to preserve the Peninsula’s open spaces, restore habitats, and provide education and recreational opportunities for its residents. The organization owns and partners with several key preserves, including the Palos Verdes Nature Preserve, White Point Nature Preserve, and George F. Canyon Preserve. Its work allows residents and visitors to explore more than 40 miles of public trails, while ensuring long-term protection of the Peninsula’s wildlife and plant life.

Wilcox’s efforts culminated this year in the $30 million “Go Wild for the Peninsula” campaign, which obtained funding from county, state, and federal sources, along with local donors. The campaign’s success guaranteed the preservation of a 96-acre wildlife corridor on the Peninsula

Former Executive Director Andrea Vona recalled when Wilcox joined the Land Conservancy.

“She immediately expanded the ways people could contribute to the Land Conservancy. She was the driving force behind our fundraising success. Her ability to connect with people and match them with the right giving opportunities made a huge difference.”

“One example is sponsoring the ‘Wild and Scenic Film Festival,’ which drew thousands and elevated the importance of our conservation work,” Vona said.

Vona also praised Wilcox’s talent for connecting donors with causes that resonated personally.

“She really listens to each individual and matches them with the best opportunities, honoring the way they want to see their gifts make an impact,” Vona said.

Current Executive Director Adrienne Mohan echoed the sentiment.

“Susan has applied her passions for film, reading, and literature to a bold way for the Land Conservancy to connect with people,” Mohan said.

Wilcox launched the “Beauty of Nature” program, a film and author series that weathered the pandemic and continues today. She also helped secure funding for the newly created Peninsula Naturalist Program.

“It’s a way for high school students to become certified as Peninsula Naturalists, a credential that can stand out on college applications, and for everyone else, it’s a chance to do a deep dive into nature unique to the Peninsula,” Wilcox said.

Before joining the Land Conservancy, Wilcox spent more than 30 years in development roles, including raising funds for the University of Southern California and the University of California, Berkeley.

Mohan described Wilcox as “a ray of sunshine” whose creativity and energy have brought the Peninsula community together.

Outside of work, Wilcox is an avid animal rescuer. Tara Coppola, who partners with her through Pedro Pet Pals’ cat rescue efforts, called her “a problem solver extraordinaire.”

“She never tires of figuring something out when others would give up,” Coppola said. “Susan will make 10 phone calls, send 40 texts, and 12 emails—whatever it takes to solve the problem.”

Coppola said Wilcox approaches every animal with the same care she brings to her professional work.

“She describes every single kitten as gorgeous and beautiful,” Coppola said. “When a true animal lover talks, there’s always emotion in how they describe the animal. That’s Susan through and through.”

Whether responding to a post about kittens in a backyard or coordinating a mama cat trapping, Wilcox jumps in immediately.

“She will drop everything, drive over, check out the situation, even collect the kittens if she can, and then call me so we can make a plan,” Coppola said. “So much legwork involved, she just digs in and gets it done. Recognition doesn’t matter; she’s committed to making a difference.”

Wilcox’s colleagues point to her ability to connect with people as a defining trait.

“Susan has a way of connecting with people that’s authentic. She knows how to bring a community together in a personal and meaningful way,” Mohan said.

“Susan’s impact isn’t only measured in dollars raised or programs launched,” Vona added. “It’s in the volunteers she inspires, the students she mentors, and the neighbors she engages.”

As she transitions to part-time through the end of the year, Wilcox looks forward to devoting more time to the causes she loves, including cat rescue and hiking trails on the Peninsula and around the world.

"Susan is a huge asset, I cannot emphasize that enough," Coppola said. "The cats are lucky, and so is everyone who gets to work with her."