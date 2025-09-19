Two suspects arrested for armed robbery in downtown Hemosa

by Laura Garber

Hermosa Beach Police Department arrested two juveniles in connection with an alleged armed robbery and assault at about 11 a.m. Thursday, September 18 at Pier Plaza and The Strand.

The victim, an elderly man, was assaulted by the two suspects, witnesses told police, according to a police department press release. The police statement further states a firearm replica was brandished and the suspects fled towards the downtown parking lots. Officers arrived within one minute of the 911 call, according to the police press release.

“Detectives quickly utilized recently installed downtown surveillance cameras and deployed the HBPD drone to track the location of the suspects, ensuring a rapid and coordinated response. Within 10 minutes of the initial call, at 11:07 A.M., HBPD officers arrested both suspects without incident inside of a restaurant on the 1100 block of Hermosa Ave,” according to the press release statement.

A firearm replica, portraying a real firearm, was found inside Paisano’s Pizza & Pasta restroom waste bin. According to HBPD, one of the suspects had an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction for assault with a deadly weapon. ER