Vaccinations for measles matter 

by William Kim, M.D.,

Chief Medical Advisor, Beach Cities Health District

Many of us think of measles as a disease from another era. But the truth is, measles never disappeared, and as we’ve seen recently, it’s making a comeback. To fend off this health threat, vaccination remains one of the most important ways we can protect ourselves and our neighbors.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection – more so than the most contagious variant of COVID. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can linger in the air and infect others even after the sick person has left the room.

Symptoms can include a high fever, coughing, runny nose, with red, watery eyes, and a rash that typically starts on the face and spreads downward.

While some people recover without complications, measles can also lead to serious health problems such as pneumonia, brain inflammation (encephalitis), hospitalization, and in rare cases, death.

Although the United States eliminated continuous measles transmission years ago, outbreaks still occur — particularly in under-vaccinated communities and among international travelers who bring the virus back from abroad.

Who should get the MMR Vaccine?

The MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps, and rubella. It has been safely used for decades and remains the best defense against these diseases.

You should receive at least one dose of the MMR vaccine if you:

Were born in 1957 or later and do not have proof of immunity

Have not received two documented doses

Do not have laboratory evidence showing immunity

You should receive two doses (at least 28 days apart) if you:

Work in healthcare

Are a college student

Plan to travel internationally

Are at increased risk during or due to a local outbreak

(Adults born before 1957 are generally considered immune due to likely childhood exposure.)

Who Should Not Receive the MMR Vaccine?

The MMR vaccine is safe for most people, but it is not recommended if you:

Are pregnant (and you should avoid becoming pregnant for four weeks after vaccination)

Have a severe immunocompromised condition

Have had a serious allergic reaction to a previous MMR dose or a vaccine component

If you are unsure, speak with your healthcare provider to review your individual situation.

The MMR vaccine is safe, and has an excellent safety record. Common mild side effects may include soreness at the injection site, a low-grade fever and/or a mild rash. Serious side effects as a result of the vaccine are rare.

Most adults need no more than two lifetime doses. Routine booster shots are not recommended unless specific risk factors apply.

If you are unsure whether you were vaccinated, it is safe to receive the MMR vaccine again. In some cases, blood testing can check for immunity.

As we have witnessed over the last 60-plus years, measles can be prevented. Vaccination is effective and protects not only you, but also infants, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems who cannot be vaccinated themselves.

If you are unsure about your vaccination status, now is a good time to review your records. A simple step today can help keep our entire community healthy tomorrow. ER