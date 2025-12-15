Log In
‘We are all menorahs,’ Rabbi Mintz tells Chanukah celebrants, in wake of Bondi tragedy

Rabbi Yossi Mintz is joined on stage by Hermosa Beach Councilmember Dean Francois and South Bay Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi to celebrate the lighting of the Menorah on Pier Plaza in Hermosa Beach. Photo by Kevin Cody

by Kevin Cody

The Chanukah celebration on Pier Plaza in Hermosa Beach Sunday afternoon was meant to begin with singing, dancing and eating hot latkes, followed by the lighting of the Menorah.

Academy of the Arts Principal Dr. Celestine Sermo leads the school’s choir.

Instead, Rabbi Yossi Mintz, of the Jewish Community Center, began the event by asking the 200 people gathered before him how they are to respond to the shootings the previous day at the Bondi Beach Chanukah Celebration in Sydney, Australia. 

A father and his adult son shot into the Bondi gathering, killing 16 and injuring over 40. 

Over 200 people gathered on Pier Plaza in Hermosa Beach to celebrate the start of Chanukah.

Among the dead, Mintz said in an unsteady voice, was “a 41-year-old colleague whose wife is expecting their child.”

The colleague was Chabad of Bondi Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a native of the Crown Heights neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York. Rabbi Mintz is also from Brooklyn.

Many more would have been killed, Rabbi Mintz said, had one of the two shooters not been wrestled to the ground by a man, shown in a passerby’s video, sneaking up on the shooter, tackling him and taking away his rifle. The man all must thank is a Muslim,” Rabbi Mintz said. 

A Los Angeles County firefighter from Station 100 in Hermosa Beach lights the Menorah.

“How are we to respond?” the Rabbi then asked. “We respond by each of us being a small menorah that brings light into the darkness.”

“We are all menorahs,” he said. 

Following the Hermosa Menorah Lighting, Rabbi Mintz was scheduled to attend Menorah Lightings in Manhattan Beach, and Redondo Beach. A police chief advised him to wear a bullet proof vest.

He said he told chief, “Not a chance. We will not live in fear.” 

Members of the Academy of the Arts choir.

Then he called for the latkes to be served, and for the singing, and dancing, to begin, led by children from Academy of the Arts in Redondo Beach. 

For more information, visit JCCBMB.com ER

A Los Angeles County firefighter drops dreidels to children attending the Menorah Lighting on Pier Plaza.

