Hermosa Little League community remembers Josh Sall for giving spirit

The Hermosa Beach Little League community gathered Sunday afternoon, July 12, on the beach at Eighth Street to celebrate the life and mourn the loss of Josh Sall, who passed away July 3, at age 53. Little League president Evan Smith described Sall as a legend inspiring, bigger than life coach and community volunteer.

“He gave 100 percent to everything he did, from picking up trash after the Farmers Market, to getting the Clark fields into the best condition we have ever seen,” Smith said. “Let’s remember him for his big heart, and all the love he shared. Above all, let’s remember him for the pure joy on his face after his son Revson drove in the walk-off run in that insane, 9-run rally to win the AAA semi finals.”

“You had to brace yourself for his bear hugs,” friend Tom Ball said. ER

Michelle Smith addresses Josh Salls paddleout.