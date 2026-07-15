Park view

Dear ER:

I was pleasantly surprised to see some of the dark black covering taken away from the basketball courts at Clark Field. It is so much brighter. It is so refreshing to be able to see our fields now as we drive, bike or walk by. I can only hope that the rest of it will be removed once construction is finished on the tennis and pickleball courts. I represent many when I say, Thank you! Thank You! Thank You!

Jackie Tagliaferro

Hermosa Beach

Pier play

Dear ER:

I’m having a hard time thinking of a time when Hermosa’s ownership of its beach has substantially benefited our residents. Some people might think, like I did, that Hermosa owning its own beach was a net fiscal positive. That might not be the case. It’s a net liability to the city. One thing we can do to reduce the city’s projected deficit is to give the beach back to the county if they will take it.

Tony Higgins

Hermosa Beach

Venezuela fear

Dear ER:

While I am truly sympathetic to families of Silverado Memory Care residents, this article correctly states BCHD has an independent board and serves all Beach Cities (Would-be BCHD campus developers appeal to Redondo Beach city council, ER July 2, 2026). Those opposed to the new direction of the campus should work with BCHD’s board. Redondo City Council can try (once again) to target BCHD’s FAR (floor area ratio), but that will likely result in a lawsuit. Could Redondo prevail, and if not, what would that cost if BCHD proved they were singled out?

What if we had an earthquake like the one in Venezuela? The building is outdated. If Continental Development/Mar Ventures changed the timing and cost of the project, what are they willing to compromise to make it work with BCHD? Were they hoping BCHD could be pressured into accepting new terms, and is that fair to BCHD?

I am truly sorry for the families of those in Silverado, it is heartbreaking. I wonder if there weren’t so many obstacles to start this project almost a decade ago when interest rates/costs were so much lower, if Silverado would have been able to remain. I have always been an advocate for BCHD, so this is really hard because I know and respect people with loved ones at Silverado too. While this is an unfortunate situation, unless BCHD is doing something illegal, the Redondo City Council has no legal power to interfere.

Marie Puterbaugh

Redondo Beach

Youthful vantage point

Dear ER:

As someone who has a personal interest in real estate and architecture, despite my young age, I have been following the housing market in Hermosa Beach. When my parents built their home in 2007, it was one of the nicest homes in Hermosa Beach. The cost for the 5,000 sq.ft. double lot, demolishing the pre-existing home, and building a new three-level, 5,000 sq.ft. home was $1.8 million ($3 million today, adjusted for inflation). Similar homes in Hermosa Beach are now $6 million, or double the cost 20 years ago. As the home values increase, and more wealthy buyers move in, stores like Vons are being replaced with more expensive stores like the new Pavillions. Residents who used to live here can no longer afford to do so, and their kids can’t even afford rent in the area. On the other hand, the new money creates a positive, competitive environment for local businesses. But the only people who can start these businesses are those who can afford the massive commercial rents. Much much more money is required, cutting off our community from more affordable places in America, and making it a more luxury destination. Sincerely Yours in Scouting.

Eli Rayman

Hermosa Beach