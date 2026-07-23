Redondo Brand

Dear ER:

We applaud the Redondo Beach City Council for doing the absolute right thing in naming our new park at Pacific Coast Highway and Herondo Street after our former mayor, Bill Brand. And while some choose to keep kicking the “divisive” can down the road, We are thankful that each day when I look at our beautiful King Harbor, I’m not looking at an outdated monolith retail mall sitting on our waterfront. Brand held steadfast to protect King Harbor from outside corporate interests. His quest for cleaner air — more open spaces, more parks and protection of our natural wetlands is a legacy to be honored, especially in a coastal city.

It is especially fitting to name this park after Brand because it is the site of his last public appearance, and represents his last major achievement — the closure of the AES power plant and the beginning of cleaner ocean air and more open space. He was a leader who did so much for the greater good of Redondo, its citizens, visitors and natural habitats. Those impacts will be felt for generations to come.

Kathy and Jim McLeod

Redondo Beach

Pier jump

Dear ER:

Do Hermosa Beach councilmembers and council candidates in the November election support a formal ballot measure that allows residents to vote on a new pier? Given a likely $100 million price tag that will be cobbled together using General Obligation bonds, Special Bonds, possible JPA grants, Revenue & Asset Optimization, philanthropic grants, etc., it is imperative that voters be given the opportunity to decide on a comprehensive financial plan.

Any candidate who doesn’t support a ballot measure won’t get my vote!

A city-sponsored ballot measure on a new pier can be structured in one of two distinct ways:

An Advisory Vote (opinion only): The City Council can sponsor an advisory ballot measure to gauge public sentiment before making a multi-million dollar decision. The vote is non-binding. It acts as a public opinion poll to guide council members. It requires a simple majority vote to signal community support. A Binding Fiscal Measure (funding approval). If the city wants the vote on whether or not to authorize funding — my preferred ballot measure — the measure must be structured as a binding fiscal initiative. If the ballot measure raises a tax specifically earmarked only for the pier replacement, it is classified as a “special tax” and requires a supermajority (66.67%) approval to pass.

It’s time for the council and council candidates to lay out the next steps and clearly define their respective positions.

Tony Higgins

Hermosa Beach