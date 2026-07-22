Police investigating multiple gunshots heard on the beach

by Laura Garber

The Hermosa Beach Police Department responded to a call about possible gunshots or fireworks in the area of 18th Street and The Strand around 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 18.

Flyers for “Tooka’s Beach Bash,” believed to be associated with the incident, circulated on social media inviting nearly 50 teens to Hermosa Beach for twerk contests and watergun fights.

Neighbors on The Strand say a fight broke out between a small crowd before hearing three to four gunshots.

Officers arrived on the scene to search for victims and suspects. No victims of a gunshooting were found.

“We are investigating it as a possible shooting,” said HBPD Chief Landon Phillips.

Officers then located a group on 22nd and Palm Drive. Some individuals ran from officers, according to Chief Phillips.

Two juveniles were detained and arrested for resisting and evading during the investigation. They were released to responsible parties in a few hours. Police cannot identify if the juveniles were involved with the incident.

Witnesses saw HBPD with metal detectors looking for shell casings near the incident on the beach.

The Hermosa Beach Resident’s Forum on Facebook had an anonymous post detailing the incident where a parent and young child took shelter in a home on The Strand until the gun fire ceased.

Calls were placed by police to local hospitals asking for notice of shooting victims. As of Wednesday, July 22, no shooting victims have been identified.

“We appreciate the folks who called and anyone who can call and give us more information,” Chief Phillips said. “We have some information but do not have anything that indicates that an actual shooting occurred.”

If anyone has more information on the incident or video footage, please contact Detective S. DeAndrade at sdeandrade@hermosabeach.gov. ER