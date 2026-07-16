Easy Reader & Peninsula
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Kevin Cody
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“Pressure,” a Melges 15-foot, raced by Roger O’Connor and Mia Delanty, age 12, finished first overall, out of 30 boats in the 34th Annual Tom Collier Regatta, hosted by King Harbor Yacht Club on July 11. Photo by Kevin Cody
John Pickle and Hunter Jones in El Porto, the setting for their children’s book about surfing. Photo by Cameron Nelligan (@cam_visualz)

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