Best Of the Beach 2026 Winners 

Gratitude for 'the best'. The urge to recognize "the best" is universal, even though everyone knows "the best" is too subjective to be scientific. Best of awards are really gratitide ceremonies. They satisfy people's need to express appreciation to those whose extra effort makes life a little bit richer than it would be otherwise. "Best of" awards are a way to say "thank you" to the salesman who fixes a nagging problem and the surf shop that sells grommets and grandads the boards they need, which may not be the potato chip-thin board they want. The hundreds of local businesses nominated in this year's Best of balloting is a tribute not ony to the winners but to all the nominees who make the South Bay the Best Place in the World to Live (as determined by an impartial survey of South Bay elected officials). - Kevin Cody, publisher

Retail

Antique Shop

Stars Antique Market

526 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 318-2800

starsantiquemarket.com

 

Jewelry

Morgan’s Jewelers

22200 Hawthorne Blvd.

Torrance

(310) 375-4471

Morgansjewelers.com

 

Men’s Clothing

TravisMatthew

21540 Hawthorne Blvd. SP #429B

Torrance

(424) 291-8959

travismathew.com

 

Women’s Clothing

Ribbons

1909 S. Catalina Avenue

Redondo Beach

(310) 373-4401

 

Nursery

Deep Roots Garden Center

18420 Hawthorne Blvd.

Torrance

(310) 376-0567

deep-roots.net

 

Hardware Store

South Bay Hardware

2411 Artesia Blvd.

Redondo Beach

(310) 921-8495

southbayhardware.com

 

Laundry/Dry Cleaners

Nu Way Cleaners

328 Avenue I

Redondo Beach

(310) 375-7302

nuwaycleaners.org

 

Photography Store

Paul’s Photo

23845 Hawthorne Blvd.

Torrance

(310) 375-7014

Paulsphoto.com

 

Art Gallery

Bo Bridges Gallery

1108 Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Beach

(310) 937-3764

bobridgesgallery.com

 

KIDS

 

Kids Day Camp

BeachSports

112 Arena Street

El Segundo

(310) 372-2202

beachsports.com

 

Kids Beach Camp

BeachSports

112 Arena Street

El Segundo

(310) 372-2202

beachsports.com

 

Kids Indoor Play   

AdventurePlex

1701 Marine Ave.

Mnhattan Beach

(310) 546-7708

BCHD.org

Youth Sports Club

Beach Cities Volleyball Club

1021 N. Sepulveda Blvd. suite M

Manhattan Beach

(310) 546-9150

beachcitiesvbc.com

 

Food and Beverage

 

Grocery Store (chain)

Trader Joe’s

Corporate Office

800 S Shamrock Avenue

Monrovia

(626) 599-3700

 

Meat Market (Independent)  

La Venadita Meat Market

1111 Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Beach

(310) 372-5406

manhattanbeachmarket.com

Wine Store

Uncorked The Wine Shop

302 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(424) 247-7117

uncorkedwineshops.com

 

Health

 

Audiologist

South Bay Hearing

3734 Sepulveda Blvd.

Torrance

(310) 803-9496

southbayhearing.com

 

Chiropractor

Dr. Derek V Levy, DC

950 Aviation Blvd. Suite K

Hermosa Beach

(310) 379-0503

drdereklevy.com

 

Dentist

PCH Dental 

3710 Pacific Coast Hwy. #101

Torrance

(310) 534-2633

pch-dental.com

 

Orthodontist

Dr. John H. Trotter

Trotter Orthodontics

1706 S. Elena Avenue #D

Redondo Beach

(310) 373-0093

trotterorthodontics.com

 

Dermatologist

Coast Dermatology

23550 Hawthorne Blvd. #200

Torrance

(310) 373-2636

coastdermatology.com

 

Hospital (Medical Center)

Torrance Memorial Medical Center

3330 Lomita Blvd.

Torrance

(310) 325-9110

Torrancememorial.org

 

Medical Spa

Beauty and the Bay

831 N Harbor Drive

Redondo Beach (424) 383-1898

beautyatthebay.com

 

Optometrist

Stein Optometric 

3200 N. Sepulveda Blvd. E-4

Manhattan Beach

(310) 546-5568

steinoptometriccenter.com

 

Senior Living Center

Sunrise Senior Living

1837 Pacific Coast Hwy.

Hermosa Beach

(310) 582-0153

sunriseseniorliving.com

 

Home Services

 

Doors and Windows

Cook’s Doors & Windows

14410 Hawthorne Blvd.

Lawndale

(310) 679-2212

cooksdoorsandwindows.com

 

Heating and Air

One Way Heating & Air Conditioning

22395 S Western Ave Unit 301

Torrance

(310) 212-5554

onewayair.com

 

Best Plumber

Bob & Marc Plumbing

3336 Rosecrans Ave

Hawthorne

(310) 970-1099

bobandmarc.plumbing

 

Electrician

B & M Electric

3904 Del Amo Blvd.

Torrance

(310) 810-1099

bmelectric310.com

 

Painter

TKO Painting

1658 Loma Dr

Hermosa Beach

(310) 971-7455

tkopainting.tripod.com

 

Hospitality

 

Resort

Terranea

100 Terranea Way

Rancho Palos Verdes

(310) 494-7891

terranea.com

 

Hotel 

Shade Hotel Manhattan Beach

1221 N Valley Drive

(310) 546-4995

mb.shadehotel.com

Shade Hotel Redondo Beach

655 N Harbor Drive

(310) 921-8940

rb.shadehotel.com

 

Professional Services

 

Family Law

Lovette T. Mioni

Mioni Family Law

1815 Via El Prado Ste 203

Redondo Beach

(424) 259-1770

mionifamilylaw.com

 

Estate, Planning, Trust & Probate Attorney

Mark Swatik, Esq., MBA

2377 Crenshaw Blvd. Ste 201

Torrance

(310) 540-6000

sbtrustlaw.com/mark-swatik

 

Home Staging

In Home Harmony

(310) 418-6622

inhomeharmony.com

 

Credit Union

Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Main Office – 1440 Rosecrans Ave

Manhattan Beach

(800) 854-9846

kinecta.org

 

Financial Advisor

Fidelity Investments

21701 Hawthorne Blvd.

Torrance

(800) 779-8750

fidelity.com

 

Residential Buying Agent

Tiffany McGuinness, Realtor

23740 Hawthorne Blvd

Torrance

(310) 525-7653

leveluprealtyllc.com

 

Residential Listing Agent

Tiffany McGuinness, Realtor

23740 Hawthorne Blvd

Torrance

(310) 525-7653

leveluprealtyllc.com

 

Commercial Listing Agent

Aurelio Mattucci

Mattucci Real Estate

2501 W. 237th Street

Torrance

(310) 920-9233

 

Commercial Buying Agent

Aurelio Mattucci

Mattucci Real Estate

2501 W. 237th Street

Torrance

(310) 920-9233

 

Mortgage Services

Tyson Underwood

3838 W. Carson Street Ste. 109

Torrance

(310) 540-1338 Ext. 138

american-california.com/TysonUnderwood.html

 

Day Spa

Burke Williams

2733 Pacific Coast Hwy

Torrance

(866) 239-6635

burkewilliams.com

 

Hair Stylist

Faye M. Cullina with Orjanic Hair Spa, LLC 35

1601 Pacific Coast Hwy

Hermosa Beach

(310) 925-8181

orjanichairspa.com

 

Barber Shop

Floyd’s Barbershop

828 Pacific Coast Hwy

Hermosa Beach

(310) 372-3240

floydsbarbershop.com

 

Pets

 

Dog Training

Palos Verdes K9

(424)677-5520

palosverdesk9@gmail.com

palosverdesk9.com

 

Schools

 

Private Pre-School

La Primera Preschool

22902 Ocean Ave

Torrance

(310) 373-2229

laprimerapreschool.com

 

Transportation

 

Motorcycle Dealer

Del Amo Motorsports

2500 Marine Ave

Redondo Beach

(424) 304-1660

Delamomotorsports.com

 

Car Wash

Green Street Auto Spa & Detail Center

905 N. Catalina Avenue

Redondo Beach

(310) 379-8898

 

Mobile Car Wash/Detailer

Red Carpet Car Wash

2414 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

Manhattan Beach

(310) 546-1693

redcarpetusa.com

 

Auto Repair

Bothwell Automotive

20730 Earl Street

Torrance

(310) 371-5712

 

Traditional Bike Shop

Sprocket Cycles

1018 S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach 

(310) 540-1927

sprocketcycles.com

 

Electric Bike Shop

Sprocket Cycles

1018 S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach 

(310) 540-1927

sprocketcycles.com

 

Sports

 

Dive Shop

Dive N’ Surf

504 N Broadway

Redondo Beach

(310) 372-8423

divensurf.com

 

Neighborhood Gym

Blue Print LA

23895 Madison Street

Torrance

(310) 953-1680

theblueprintla.com

 

Yoga Studio

Kefi Yoga

23812 Crenshaw Blvd.

Torrance

(310) 683-5605

kefiyoga.com

 

Pilates

White House Pilates

1332 Hermosa Avenue #4

Hermosa Beach

800 Manhattan Beach Blvd. #100

Manhattan Beach

2205 Artesia Blvd. Unit B

Redondo Beach

(310) 940-5593

whitehousepilates.com

 

Personal Trainer

Danielle Spangler

Coremom Fitness

(310) 779-8641

daniellespangler.com

danielle@coremomfitness.com

 

Surf Shop

Spyder Surfboards

2461 Pacific Coast Hwy.

Hermosa Beach

(310) 374-8276

65 Pier Avenue (on the Plaza)

Hermosa Beach

(310) 374-2494

1116 Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Beach

(310) 318-2289

spydersurf.com

 

Skate Shop

E.T. Surf

904 Aviation Blvd

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 379-7660

etsurf.com

 

Surfboard Shaper (shop)

ET Surfboards

904 Aviation Blvd.

Hermosa Beach

(310) 379-7660

etsurf.com

 

Surfboard Shaper (underground)

Proper Surfboards by Andy Prunauer

@properfoil

